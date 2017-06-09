Bruce Maas, Emeritus University Of Wisconsin CIO, Supports Open Research By Joining Research Space

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruce Maas, Emeritus Vice Provost for IT and CIO from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has joined the Research Space team. Rory Macneil, CEO, said, “We’re thrilled Bruce has joined us at this critical juncture, as research universities adopt an integrated approach to managing research data.”

Bruce said, “I joined Research Space after my ‘retirement’ because Research Space’s DNA aligns with the needs of research universities, organizations, and businesses. The future is public-private partnership, and this ‘private’ is positioned to be an excellent long-term partner with higher education.

“I’ve known Rory for the six years I served as CIO at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His team is committed to ideals that are important to me and many of my colleagues:

1. Integration with major software vendors we were partnering with.

2. Open standards.

3. Winning business through performance, not ‘lock-in’.

4. Rapid product evolution based on disruptive innovations that come to market and gain traction.

5. A willingness to listen to serve higher education for the long term.”

Rory commented, “Bruce’s experience leading software evaluation and vendor selection, and organizing the technical and human elements enabling a joined-up approach to research data management, provide an invaluable perspective on how research universities operate and make decisions.

“Bruce commands great respect among his peers. He understands the financial, technical and leadership issues university CIOs face. That’s invaluable in designing and developing solutions that meet the needs of their institutions and work within the constraints the CIOs and their teams operate under.”

Bruce currently is the first Innovation Fellow at Internet2, Partnerships Evangelist at IMS Global, advisor to Armored Things, and I-School Industry Outreach Honorary Fellow in the UW-Madison School of Information.

Bruce was an active member of the Big 10 Academic Alliance CIO council, served as the Board Chair for EDUCAUSE and on the IMS Global and the Unizin Consortium boards, and recently received the President’s Award from Internet2 for service to the Internet2 community.

