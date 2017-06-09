Bruce Maas, Emeritus University Of Wisconsin CIO, Supports Open Research By Joining Research Space

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruce Maas, Emeritus Vice Provost for IT and CIO from the University of
Wisconsin-Madison, has joined the Research Space team. Rory Macneil,
CEO, said, “We’re thrilled Bruce has joined us at this critical
juncture, as research universities adopt an integrated approach to
managing research data.”
Bruce said, “I joined Research Space after my ‘retirement’ because
Research Space’s DNA aligns with the needs of research universities,
organizations, and businesses. The future is public-private partnership,
and this ‘private’ is positioned to be an excellent long-term partner
with higher education.
“I’ve known Rory for the six years I served as CIO at the University of
Wisconsin-Madison. His team is committed to ideals that are important to
me and many of my colleagues:
1. Integration with major software vendors we were partnering with.
2. Open standards.
3. Winning business through performance, not ‘lock-in’.
4. Rapid product evolution based on disruptive innovations that come to
market and gain traction.
5. A willingness to listen to serve higher education for the long term.”
Rory commented, “Bruce’s experience leading software evaluation and
vendor selection, and organizing the technical and human elements
enabling a joined-up approach to research data management, provide an
invaluable perspective on how research universities operate and make
decisions.
“Bruce commands great respect among his peers. He understands the
financial, technical and leadership issues university CIOs face. That’s
invaluable in designing and developing solutions that meet the needs of
their institutions and work within the constraints the CIOs and their
teams operate under.”
Bruce currently is the first Innovation Fellow at Internet2,
Partnerships Evangelist at IMS Global, advisor to Armored Things, and
I-School Industry Outreach Honorary Fellow in the UW-Madison School of
Information.
Bruce was an active member of the Big 10 Academic Alliance CIO council,
served as the Board Chair for EDUCAUSE and on the IMS Global and the
Unizin Consortium boards, and recently received the President’s Award
from Internet2 for service to the Internet2 community.
About Research Space
Research Space provides the RSpace electronic lab notebook. Our mission
is to enable researchers to document their work and share it with those
that nurture them in a digital environment that integrates seamlessly
with other tools, systems and infrastructure used in their research. For
more information, please visit www.researchspace.com.