Blue Earth Diagnostics Announces Late-Breaking Initial Results Of Fluciclovine (18F) PET/CT Impact On Clinical Management Of Recurrent Prostate Cancer At Upcoming ASTRO Annual Meeting

BURLINGTON, Mass. & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Earth Diagnostics, a molecular imaging diagnostics company, today announced the upcoming oral presentation of initial results from the FALCON clinical trial of fluciclovine (18F) PET/CT, evaluating its impact on patient management in biochemically recurrent prostate cancer patients scheduled for salvage treatment with curative intent. The presentation is part of a Late Breaking Abstracts special session at the 2017 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, from September 24-27, 2017 in San Diego, Ca. Details of the presentation to be given by Blue Earth Diagnostics and its collaborators are listed below.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Presentation: Impact of 18F-fluciclovine PET/CT on clinical management of patients with recurrent prostate cancer: results from the Phase III FALCON trial Session Title: Late Breaking Abstracts – Special Session Session Time: 7:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT Presenter: Eugene Teoh, MD, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust Presentation Time: 7:45 a.m. – 7:52 a.m. PT Location: San Diego Convention and Exhibition Center

Blue Earth Diagnostics invites participants at the 2017 ASTRO Annual Meeting to learn more about the company at Exhibit Booth 3636. The company is also hosting an Industry-Expert Theater event, “A Novel Option for Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer Localization,” with invited speaker Abhishek Solanki, MD, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, Loyola University School of Medicine, Chicago, Ill., which will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., in Theater 2, Exhibit Hall.

Blue Earth Diagnostics is a molecular imaging diagnostics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Formed in 2014, Blue Earth Diagnostics is led by recognized experts in the clinical development and commercialization of innovative nuclear medicine products. The company’s first approved and commercially available product is Axumin® (fluciclovine F 18), a novel molecular imaging agent approved in the United States and European Union for use in PET imaging to detect and localize prostate cancer in men experiencing suspected biochemical recurrence. Blue Earth Diagnostics is backed by Syncona, an investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: SYNC). For more information, visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.