Blue Earth Diagnostics Announces Late-Breaking Initial Results Of Fluciclovine (18F) PET/CT Impact On Clinical Management Of Recurrent Prostate Cancer At Upcoming ASTRO Annual Meeting

BURLINGTON, Mass. & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Earth Diagnostics, a molecular imaging diagnostics company, today
announced the upcoming oral presentation of initial results from the
FALCON clinical trial of fluciclovine (18F) PET/CT,
evaluating its impact on patient management in biochemically recurrent
prostate cancer patients scheduled for salvage treatment with curative
intent. The presentation is part of a Late Breaking Abstracts special
session at the 2017 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)
Annual Meeting, from September 24-27, 2017 in San Diego, Ca. Details of
the presentation to be given by Blue Earth Diagnostics and its
collaborators are listed below.
|
|
Date:
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
|
Presentation:
|
|
|
|
Impact of 18F-fluciclovine PET/CT on
clinical management of patients with recurrent prostate cancer:
results from the Phase III FALCON trial
|
Session Title:
|
|
|
|
Late Breaking Abstracts – Special Session
|
Session Time:
|
|
|
|
7:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
|
Presenter:
|
|
|
|
Eugene Teoh, MD, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust
|
Presentation Time:
|
|
|
|
7:45 a.m. – 7:52 a.m. PT
|
Location:
|
|
|
|
San Diego Convention and Exhibition Center
|
Blue Earth Diagnostics invites participants at the 2017 ASTRO Annual
Meeting to learn more about the company at Exhibit Booth 3636. The
company is also hosting an Industry-Expert Theater event, “A Novel
Option for Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer Localization,” with
invited speaker Abhishek Solanki, MD, Assistant Professor of Radiation
Oncology, Loyola University School of Medicine, Chicago, Ill., which
will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., in
Theater 2, Exhibit Hall.
About Blue Earth Diagnostics
Blue Earth Diagnostics is a molecular imaging diagnostics company
focused on the development and commercialization of novel PET imaging
agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients
in areas of unmet medical need. Formed in 2014, Blue Earth Diagnostics
is led by recognized experts in the clinical development and
commercialization of innovative nuclear medicine products. The company’s
first approved and commercially available product is Axumin®
(fluciclovine F 18), a novel molecular imaging agent approved in the
United States and European Union for use in PET imaging to detect and
localize prostate cancer in men experiencing suspected biochemical
recurrence. Blue Earth Diagnostics is backed by Syncona,
an investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: SYNC).
For more information, visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.
