Worldwide Clinical Trials Asks Drug Sponsors To Challenge Cros With 5 Tough Questions To Improve Partnership Value

President and COO Peter Benton contributes to improving CRO operational efficiency at OCT New England 2017

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide Clinical Trials President and COO, Peter Benton, will advance the continuing quest to improve CRO-Sponsor partnership value with some of New England’s most prominent biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies today at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) New England 2017 conference in Boston. In an interactive breakout session, Benton will explore the misaligned expectations and goals that can compromise quality in the clinical trial drug development process and challenge the group to consider 5 tough questions for CROs on their core competence. The answers are critical to improving the clinical development process and delivering value from the strategic partnership.

Questions include:

DOES YOUR GLOBAL FOOTPRINT MAKE SENSE FOR MY STUDY? Are claims of a global presence enough to meet enrollment goals with trial sensitivity?

Are claims of a global presence enough to meet enrollment goals with trial sensitivity? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE? Is there a healthy marriage between the CRO’s science, medicine and clinical trial operations?

Is there a healthy marriage between the CRO’s science, medicine and clinical trial operations? HOW FOCUSED ARE YOU ON MY THERAPEUTICAL AREA? Does the CRO have clarifying insights about perplexing diseases?

Does the CRO have clarifying insights about perplexing diseases? CAN YOU SHOW ME YOUR METHODOLOGY AND PROCESS? Is there a clear methodology in place that starts with your objectives?

Is there a clear methodology in place that starts with your objectives? WILL THIS BE A GOOD CULTURAL FIT? Can you pick up the phone and get the answers you need – at any level of the organization?

Participants will also be invited to pose challenging questions, and a wider audience can tweet @Worldwidetrials with their challenging question for an #UncommonCRO strategic partnership. This will extend the discussion and enable Worldwide experts to continue the dialogue on uncommon approaches to clinical research and development challenges post event.

In advance of the meeting, Benton commented, "CROs must be challenged to prove competency through operational excellence, unique therapeutic focus, deep relationships with investigators and sites, and a global footprint that helps sponsors achieve value in every engagement. Smarter protocols, risk-based and metric-based oversight, and strategic partnerships are needed to ensure advances in drug development continue coming to market."

This informative session is the latest in Worldwide’s ongoing exploration of value and innovation in the drug development clinical trial space.

WHAT : Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England 2017

: Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England 2017 WHEN : September 6 th , 2017, Boston, New England, US; 11.30 am ET

: September 6 , 2017, Boston, New England, US; 11.30 am ET WHERE : Breakout session - Improving Operational Efficiency in Clinical Trials

: Breakout session - Improving Operational Efficiency in Clinical Trials WHO: Peter Benton, President and COO, Worldwide Clinical Trials

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials employs more than 1,600 professionals around the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia and Asia. Founded by physicians committed to advancing medical science, Worldwide is out to change how the world experiences CROs – in the best possible way. From Early Phase and Bioanalytical Sciences through Late Phase and post approval, we provide world-class, full-service drug development services. With infrastructure and talent spanning 60 countries, we execute predictable, successful studies with operational excellence. We never compromise on science or safety. We’re never satisfied with the status quo. We’re the Cure for the Common CRO. For more information, visit Worldwide.com.