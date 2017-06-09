Worldwide Clinical Trials Asks Drug Sponsors To Challenge Cros With 5 Tough Questions To Improve Partnership Value

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide Clinical Trials President and COO, Peter Benton, will advance
the continuing quest to improve CRO-Sponsor partnership value with some
of New England’s most prominent biotech, pharmaceutical and medical
device companies today at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) New
England 2017 conference in Boston. In an interactive breakout session,
Benton will explore the misaligned expectations and goals that can
compromise quality in the clinical trial drug development process and
challenge the group to consider 5 tough questions for CROs on their core
competence. The answers are critical to improving the clinical
development process and delivering value from the strategic partnership.
Questions include:
-
DOES YOUR GLOBAL FOOTPRINT MAKE SENSE FOR MY STUDY? Are claims
of a global presence enough to meet enrollment goals with trial
sensitivity?
-
WHAT IS YOUR PLAN TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE? Is there a
healthy marriage between the CRO’s science, medicine and clinical
trial operations?
-
HOW FOCUSED ARE YOU ON MY THERAPEUTICAL AREA? Does the CRO have
clarifying insights about perplexing diseases?
-
CAN YOU SHOW ME YOUR METHODOLOGY AND PROCESS? Is there a clear
methodology in place that starts with your objectives?
-
WILL THIS BE A GOOD CULTURAL FIT? Can you pick up the phone and
get the answers you need – at any level of the organization?
Participants will also be invited to pose challenging questions, and a
wider audience can tweet @Worldwidetrials
with their challenging question for an #UncommonCRO strategic
partnership. This will extend the discussion and enable Worldwide
experts to continue the dialogue on uncommon approaches to clinical
research and development challenges post event.
In advance of the meeting, Benton commented, "CROs must be challenged to
prove competency through operational excellence, unique therapeutic
focus, deep relationships with investigators and sites, and a global
footprint that helps sponsors achieve value in every engagement. Smarter
protocols, risk-based and metric-based oversight, and strategic
partnerships are needed to ensure advances in drug development continue
coming to market."
This informative session is the latest in Worldwide’s ongoing
exploration of value and innovation in the drug development clinical
trial space.
-
WHAT: Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England 2017
-
WHEN: September 6th, 2017, Boston, New England, US;
11.30 am ET
-
WHERE: Breakout session - Improving Operational Efficiency in
Clinical Trials
-
WHO: Peter Benton, President and COO, Worldwide Clinical Trials
