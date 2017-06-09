Clinical SCORE Names Blaine Cloud As Senior Vice President

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical SCORE, the source of breakthrough analytics for drug development, today announced the appointment of Blaine Cloud, Ph.D., to the position of senior vice president. In this role, he will work closely with clients and oversee projects in all three areas of Clinical SCORE's expertise clinical, commercial and medical affairs.

"We welcome the tremendous talent, energy and enthusiasm Blaine brings to our organization," said Ross Weaver, Clinical SCORE's managing director. "His industry knowledge and experience, along with his track record of providing insightful solutions, will help Clinical SCORE deliver even greater value to our clients."

A former clinician and researcher, Cloud has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in both R&D and commercial roles, having worked on both the manufacturing and consulting side of the business. Following several years in neuropsychological research at Yale, University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, he brought his interview training to GlaxoSmithKline, where he ran both tactical and strategic planning for the Paxil brand team and also worked in marketing research and global strategic planning.

After his tenure at GSK, Cloud helped build the success of a unique company based on ethnographic observation of patients interacting with physicians. He later served as senior consultant at Evolution, where he designed and executed global qualitative and quantitative marketing research projects. Most recently, he was senior vice president at CDM Princeton.

"I'm excited about putting Clinical SCORE's products to work to help clients optimize operations and uncover opportunities," Cloud said.

About Clinical SCORE

Clinical SCORE provides the pharmaceutical industry with breakthrough analytics for drug development. The company's proprietary processes combine traditional market research methodologies with statistical evidence to give sponsors the detailed insights necessary to improve drug development progression. The company's research offerings include ATTUNE Analytics and ENGAGE Assessment to enhance clinical operations and CRO/sponsor relationships, CLINICAL TRIAL INSIGHTS (CTI) and CTI PLUS to optimize post-clinical and commercial marketing efforts, and PARTNER OF CHOICE Analysis to maximize the effectiveness of medical affairs initiatives.

