Two Labs Marketing Changes Name To Two Labs To Reflect Expanded Suite Of Offerings

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Labs Marketing, LLC, a Columbus-based consulting company, announced
it is changing its name to Two Labs, LLC, a Pharma Services consulting
company, to better reflect its expanded suite of offerings.
“‘Marketing’ was an effective descriptor when we started the company,
but since then, we have outgrown that name. We need a name that reflects
our current portfolio of integrated solutions and a name that reflects
our plans to grow into a full pharma services consulting company,” said
Rich Wartel, Founder and CEO.
Working in the pharma industry for over 20 years, Wartel decided to
start a consulting company in 2003 after identifying a need in the
industry to educate and train pharma product managers on how to best
launch new pharma products in the market. In the beginning, the company
offered consulting on marketing, patient out of pocket programs,
accounting and financial services. However, over the years, the team has
expanded the company’s services.
In 2007, the Two Labs team recognized a need for automation with the
state licensing process, so they created PharmaLicense©. In 2013, the
team created eRx Solutions© in direct response to a client need to
troubleshoot e-prescribing issues which could result in lost rep time in
front of a physician and lagging sales.
“We intend to add more services and businesses like PharmaLicense© and
eRx Solutions©, making it more important than ever for clients to see us
as one company. Our new name, Two Labs, allows us to brand all of our
services and affiliates under one umbrella,” said Jessica Krauser,
Director of Marketing for Two Labs.
The company received additional capital support in 2017 from Excellere
Partners. The strategic investment will help Two Labs achieve its goal
to become a preeminent commercialization and lifecycle management
consultant for pharma manufacturers.
“Our expansion has been fueled by the addition of subject matter experts
in several areas of pharma commercialization. Our capabilities enable us
to provide services to companies that are in Phase II, through product
launch and post-launch. We are incredibly excited about the future
capabilities that we will be able to bring to our clients,” said Wartel.
You can learn more information about Two Labs Pharma Services at www.twolabs.com
and by phone at 614-389-4004.
