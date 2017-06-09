Cannabics Pharma Files A Patent Application For Sensitivity Tests Of Cannabinoids On Patient Derived Tumor Biopsies And CTCs

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/485543/Cannabics_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552480/Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.jpg )



The method, developed by Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, expands the company's proprietary technology of personalization of cannabinoid medicine. The current invention pertains to a combined method and system for assessing the sensitivity of a variety of cannabinoid- based treatment modalities on patient-derived primary tumor biopsies as well as blood circulating tumor cells (CTC). This recent patent filing is a strong message and a vigorous reflection of the company's target: Cannabics methods and products will enable exquisitely accurate medical cannabis solutions to be applied quite soon into mainstream medical practice.

Dr. Moran Grinberg, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals VP of R&D said "There is a need for a more personalized approach toward drug development and diagnosis that takes into account the diversity of cancer patients, as well as the complex milieu of tumor cells within a single patient. This approach is faced with numerous challenges, including tumor heterogeneity and tumor mutation rates along with insufficient tumor samples available".

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX), a U.S based public company, is dedicated to the development of Personalized Anti-Cancer and Palliative treatments. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health for its work in both scientific and clinical research. The Company's focus is on harnessing the therapeutic properties of natural Cannabinoid formulations and diagnostics. Cannabics engages in developing individually tailored natural therapies for cancer patients, utilizing advanced screening systems and personalized bioinformatics tools.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on July 17th, 2017. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

http://www.cannabics.com

Contact:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-877-424-2429

Info@Cannabics.com

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.