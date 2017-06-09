PharmaCyte (PMCB) Restructures Agreements With Austrianova To Strengthen Partnership

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaCyte
Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a clinical stage biotechnology company
focused on developing targeted cellular therapies for cancer and
diabetes using its signature live-cell
encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, today announced
that it has reached an agreement with Austrianova to restructure certain
agreements between them pursuant to a Binding Term Sheet (Term Sheet).
The Term Sheet provides that PharmaCyte’s obligation to make milestone
payments under the Asset Purchase Agreement, the Diabetes Licensing
Agreement and the Cannabis Licensing Agreement are eliminated in their
entirety. Also, the royalty fees and sublicensing royalty fees are
reduced in the two licensing agreements. The Term Sheet further amends
the Diabetes Licensing Agreement by expanding the scope of the licensed
rights to cover encapsulation of all cell types and cells lines of any
kind now in existence or later identified, including stem cells at all
stages of differentiation and from any source specifically designed to
produce insulin for the treatment of diabetes.
The Term Sheet also provides PharmaCyte with a 5-year right of first
refusal in the event Austrianova chooses to sell, assign or transfer the
Cell-in-a-Box® tradename and its associated technology,
intellectual property, trade secrets and “know-how” (Associated
Technologies). This includes the right to purchase any manufacturing
facility used with the Cell-in-a-Box® process, as well as a
non-exclusive license for the special cellulose sulphate utilized in
that process. Additionally, for a period of one year from the date of
the Term Sheet, Austrianova has agreed not to solicit, negotiate or
entertain any inquiry regarding the potential acquisition of
Cell-in-a-Box® and its Associated Technologies.
PharmaCyte has agreed to share with Austrianova 50% of any financial and
non-financial consideration it receives from sublicenses under the Asset
Purchase Agreement, the Diabetes Licensing Agreement and the Cannabis
Licensing Agreement. PharmaCyte has also agreed to pay Austrianova
$150,000 per month for the next 6 months. Prof. Walter H. Günzburg,
Chairman of the Board of Austrianova, who currently serves as
PharmaCyte’s Chief Scientific Officer, has agreed to continue his work
for PharmaCyte without cash compensation for the same period.
Kenneth L. Waggoner, the Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCyte,
commented on the restructuring saying, “We have worked diligently with
Austrianova to find ways that better align our interests as partners to
achieve PharmaCyte’s goals. The provisions of the Term Sheet do just
that. Not only has Austrianova made significant financial concessions,
Austrianova has agreed to provide us with a vehicle by which we can
acquire Cell-in-a-Box® and its Associated Technologies,
including the manufacturing facility that will encapsulate the live
cells required for our pancreatic cancer therapy and the other therapies
we are developing that utilize the Cell-in-a-Box® technology.
“We felt that securing the right of first refusal now was imperative, as
we move forward with our planned clinical trial in locally advanced
pancreatic cancer. We also believe that these changes will serve to
strengthen the partnership that has existed between PharmaCyte and
Austrianova since we initially acquired the right to use this remarkable
technology.”
Prof. Gunzburg, the Chairman of Austrianova, said, “The next 6 months
will be an exciting time in the further alignment of our respective
companies. PharmaCyte has always been an important partner for
Austrianova, and we are looking forward to intensifying our mutually
beneficial relationship.”
The Term Sheet memorializes the agreement between the parties to amend
their principal agreements. Those amendments are in the process of being
drafted and should be finalized and signed by the parties in the near
term.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing
cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary
cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as
“Cell-in-a-Box®.” This technology will be used as a platform
upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being
developed.
PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically
engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into
its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these
encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s
tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a
chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide)
is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is
carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have
been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules,
the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the
chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted
chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical
trials and resulted in no treatment related side effects.
PharmaCyte’s therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2
diabetes involves encapsulating a human cell line that has been
genetically engineered to produce, store and release insulin in response
to the levels of blood sugar in the human body. The encapsulation will
be done using the Cell-in-a-Box® technology. Once the
encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic patient, they will
function as a “bio-artificial pancreas” for purposes of insulin
production.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are
generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates,"
"believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on
management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and
speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement because of new information or
future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are
difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual
results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the
forward-looking statements due to the impact of numerous risk factors,
many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form
10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
More information about PharmaCyte Biotech can be found at www.PharmaCyte.com.
Information may also be obtained by contacting PharmaCyte’s Investor
Relations Department.