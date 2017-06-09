Cerebrotech Medical Systems Appoints Neurovascular Veteran Martin Dieck To Executive Chairman

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebrotech Medical Systems, an innovative medical device company focused on the development of a portable brain bioimpedance monitor, today announced that board member Martin Dieck, an experienced entrepreneur with expertise in developing novel neurovascular solutions, will step up to executive chairman, effectively immediately.

“I am thrilled to have Martin move into a more substantial role as we enter the next exciting phase of our company,” says Mitch Levinson, President and CEO, Cerebrotech Medical Systems. “The strong relationships that Martin has built with experts in the neurotechnology field and his deep experience and understanding of the stroke marketplace are invaluable to Cerebrotech. I am looking forward to working closely with him in his new role.”

With nearly 25 years of experience in the neurovascular industry, Dieck has successfully directed several neurotechnology companies. Dieck co-founded and was CEO of Lazarus Effect Inc., a novel vascular interventional device to improve acute ischemic stroke treatment, which was acquired in 2015 by Medtronic for $100 million. Dieck also led Nfocus Neuromedical, Inc., a developer of neurovascular intravascular devices, and Concentric Medical, Inc., which developed the first cleared thrombectomy device to treat large vessel ischemic stroke, which were acquired by Covidien and Stryker respectively. He is currently chairman of Synchron, Inc., which is developing the world’s first endovascular brain-machine interface.

“I am eager to take on this new role. Cerebrotech’s technology has the potential to transform the care of patients suffering from stroke and other brain diseases,” commented Martin Dieck. “Getting appropriate stroke patients to the right center remains one of healthcare’s greatest challenges. Frequently, hours are lost correctly identifying stroke patients, thereby delaying their treatment, leading to higher costs and, most importantly, poorer patient outcomes. This technology can lead to millions of lives saved.”

In July, Cerebrotech presented the VITAL study results of its proprietary VIPS™ technology for emergency stroke patients at The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery annual meeting. The results demonstrated that Cerebrotech’s non-invasive visor-like neurological device can identify those patients with large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes and large hemorrhagic strokes versus those with less urgent strokes, allowing for earlier intervention to prevent further brain damage.

About Cerebrotech Medical Systems

Cerebrotech Medical Systems, Inc., is a venture capital-backed company dedicated to designing neurotechnology solutions to improve the care of brain-injured patients worldwide. The company is developing a portable, noninvasive neuro-monitoring device that allows for earlier detection of potentially life-threatening conditions such as large vessel occlusion stroke, cerebral edema, traumatic brain injury, and others. Founded in 2010 and based in Pleasanton, CA, Cerebrotech’s core intellectual property is licensed exclusively from the University of California at Berkeley. Cerebrotech is backed by Tri-Star Health Partners, a healthcare focused venture capital firm, Mountain Group Partners, a life sciences and technology focused venture capital firm, Neuro Technology Investors, a group of physician investors in the neuro space. For more information, visit www.cerebrotechmedical.com.