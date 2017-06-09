Cerebrotech Medical Systems Appoints Neurovascular Veteran Martin Dieck To Executive Chairman

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebrotech
Medical Systems, an innovative medical device company focused on the
development of a portable brain bioimpedance monitor, today announced
that board member Martin Dieck, an experienced entrepreneur with
expertise in developing novel neurovascular solutions, will step up to
executive chairman, effectively immediately.
“I am thrilled to have Martin move into a more substantial role as we
enter the next exciting phase of our company,” says Mitch Levinson,
President and CEO, Cerebrotech Medical Systems. “The strong
relationships that Martin has built with experts in the neurotechnology
field and his deep experience and understanding of the stroke
marketplace are invaluable to Cerebrotech. I am looking forward to
working closely with him in his new role.”
With nearly 25 years of experience in the neurovascular industry, Dieck
has successfully directed several neurotechnology companies. Dieck
co-founded and was CEO of Lazarus Effect Inc., a novel vascular
interventional device to improve acute ischemic stroke treatment, which
was acquired in 2015 by Medtronic for $100 million. Dieck also led
Nfocus Neuromedical, Inc., a developer of neurovascular intravascular
devices, and Concentric Medical, Inc., which developed the first cleared
thrombectomy device to treat large vessel ischemic stroke, which were
acquired by Covidien and Stryker respectively. He is currently chairman
of Synchron, Inc., which is developing the world’s first endovascular
brain-machine interface.
“I am eager to take on this new role. Cerebrotech’s technology has the
potential to transform the care of patients suffering from stroke and
other brain diseases,” commented Martin Dieck. “Getting appropriate
stroke patients to the right center remains one of healthcare’s greatest
challenges. Frequently, hours are lost correctly identifying stroke
patients, thereby delaying their treatment, leading to higher costs and,
most importantly, poorer patient outcomes. This technology can lead to
millions of lives saved.”
In July, Cerebrotech presented the VITAL study results of its
proprietary VIPS™ technology for emergency stroke patients at The
Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery annual meeting. The results
demonstrated that Cerebrotech’s non-invasive visor-like neurological
device can identify those patients with large vessel occlusion (LVO)
strokes and large hemorrhagic strokes versus those with less urgent
strokes, allowing for earlier intervention to prevent further brain
damage.
About Cerebrotech Medical Systems
Cerebrotech
Medical Systems, Inc., is a venture capital-backed company dedicated
to designing neurotechnology solutions to improve the care of
brain-injured patients worldwide. The company is developing a portable,
noninvasive neuro-monitoring device that allows for earlier detection of
potentially life-threatening conditions such as large vessel occlusion
stroke, cerebral edema, traumatic brain injury, and others. Founded in
2010 and based in Pleasanton, CA, Cerebrotech’s core intellectual
property is licensed exclusively from the University of California at
Berkeley. Cerebrotech is backed by Tri-Star Health Partners, a
healthcare focused venture capital firm, Mountain Group Partners, a life
sciences and technology focused venture capital firm, Neuro Technology
Investors, a group of physician investors in the neuro space. For more
information, visit www.cerebrotechmedical.com.