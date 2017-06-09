Augmenix Announces Positive Five-Year Long-Term Data Highlighting Significant Bowel And Sexual Quality Of Life Benefits For Prostate Cancer Patients Treated With Spaceoar Hydrogel

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augmenix, Inc., a medical technology company that develops,
manufactures, and sells proprietary absorbable hydrogels that separate
and protect organs at risk during prostate radiotherapy (RT), announced
that the International Journal of Radiation Oncology* Biology* Physics
(IJROBP), also known as the Red Journal, has published 5-year data on
patients treated with SpaceOAR hydrogel prior to RT at the RWTH Aachen
University Department of Radiation Oncology, Aachen, Germany.
SpaceOAR hydrogel is the only FDA cleared medical device intended to
temporarily position the anterior rectal wall away from the prostate
during radiotherapy for prostate cancer and in creating this space it is
the intent of SpaceOAR hydrogel to reduce the radiation dose delivered
to the anterior rectum.
The publication
reports Quality of Life (QOL) outcomes from 114 patients receiving
external beam radiotherapy to the prostate with 54 patients receiving
SpaceOAR hydrogel prior to RT and 60 patients receiving RT without
SpaceOAR hydrogel (Control). The study used the Expanded Prostate Cancer
Index Composite (EPIC) survey to document patient QOL at baseline
(before RT), at the last day of RT, and at 2, 17 and 63 months following
RT.
Significant increases in mean bowel bother QOL scores (>10 points from
baseline) were reported over 5X more often by Control patients at
17 months follow up (32% vs. 6%, p<0.01). At 5-year follow-up, 5% of
SpaceOAR hydrogel treated patients reported a significantly increased
mean bother score vs. 14% of Control patients (p=0.2). SpaceOAR hydrogel
treated patients had significantly less moderate to big problems with
bowel urgency at 17 months (0 vs 13%, p<0.01) and at 63 months (0 vs
14%, p=0.01), when compared to Control patients. Five Control patients
required invasive bowel procedures compared to 1 SpaceOAR hydrogel
patient (polypectomy).
A significant finding in terms of sexual QOL was also reported, with
SpaceOAR hydrogel treated patients having an 8 times greater
likelihood of having erections sufficient for intercourse at 5-years
post-treatment (24% vs. 3% p<0.01).
“These long-term results further validate previous 3-year data of the
SpaceOAR System and highlight the long-term bowel and sexual Quality of
Life benefits it can provide to prostate cancer patients who are treated
with radiotherapy,” said Michael Pinkawa, MD, PhD, radiation oncologist
at MediClin Robert Janker Klinik, Bonn, Germany and lead author of the
study.
“This 5-year data confirms previously reported 3-year outcomes from our
randomized, multi-center trial and continues to build a growing
portfolio of studies supporting the use of SpaceOAR hydrogel spacing
during radiotherapy for prostate cancer,” said John Pedersen, CEO of
Augmenix. “We remain committed to furthering the spacing concept that we
believe will help many patients return to and maintain pre-treatment
quality of life following prostate radiotherapy.”
About SpaceOAR System
Radiation therapy in the treatment of prostate cancer can cause
unintended radiation injury to adjacent healthy tissue (organs at risk).
This injury can lead to a range of bowel, urinary and sexual symptoms
that can affect patient health and quality of life during radiotherapy,
and for years afterward. In recent years, radiation oncologists have
considered use of “spacing” techniques to reduce the risk of radiation
injury to surrounding tissue during radiotherapy. SpaceOAR System is
intended to temporarily position the anterior rectal wall away from the
prostate during radiotherapy for prostate cancer and in creating this
space it is the intent of SpaceOAR System to reduce the radiation dose
delivered to the anterior rectum. The SpaceOAR System is injected as a
liquid into the space between the prostate and rectum where it pushes
the structures apart and then solidifies into a soft hydrogel. The
hydrogel remains stable for three months and then liquefies and is
completely absorbed by the body after radiation treatment is over. The
SpaceOAR System is FDA cleared and is currently being used in the
majority of leading cancer centers in the United States. It is also CE
marked, approved in Australia and Japan and licensed in Canada. See the
Instructions for Use for complete information on potential risks,
warnings and precautions.
About Augmenix, Inc.
Augmenix, Inc. is a privately held company based in the Boston area
focused on the development and commercialization of radiation oncology
products using its proprietary hydrogel technology. Focusing initially
on protection during prostate radiation therapy, the Augmenix
next-generation products will address spacing and marking applications
throughout the body to improve radiotherapy and interventional oncology
procedure outcomes. The company was founded by Incept LLC in 2008 and is
funded by several leading venture capital groups. More information about
Augmenix and the SpaceOAR System can be found at http://www.Augmenix.com.
