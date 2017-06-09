PAREXEL (PRXL) Launches Real-World Data Service Offering To Drive Value Demonstration Of New Treatments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL), a leading global
biopharmaceutical services provider, today announced that it has
launched a new end-to-end service offering to provide real-world data
insights that help life science companies more effectively demonstrate
product value.
“In an increasingly competitive market, leveraging data to demonstrate
value is critical. However, unstructured data can make it difficult to
overcome gaps in real-world evidence,” said Joshua Schultz, Senior Vice
President and Worldwide Head of PAREXEL Access. “Our new service will
allow clients to more seamlessly collect and communicate the specific
data that payers, physicians, and patients require to establish that a
new product offers greater benefits than the existing standard of care.”
PAREXEL’s new offering delivers fit-for-purpose real-world data
strategies designed to accelerate market access and mitigate commercial
risk. By addressing key factors necessary to demonstrate a product’s
value during late-stage development, as well as before and after launch,
the offering enables clients to provide high quality evidence that
highlights a drug’s unique value.
To deliver this service, PAREXEL has developed a new dedicated
real-world data service team with expertise in epidemiology, health
economics and outcomes research, market access, analytics, medical
sciences, and safety. The group is an expansion of the PAREXEL®
Access unit, which provides a complete and simplified solution
encompassing evidence-based services throughout the product lifecycle.
The new offering is the latest addition to PAREXEL’s Connected
Journey™ of more than 40 data-driven services. The service’s
advanced data-aggregation capabilities help assure that clients have
access to critical intelligence to inform and support value
demonstration. Through these capabilities, primary and secondary data
are combined from multiple sources, such as healthcare providers,
patient reported outcomes, and electronic data capture, and are
leveraged for optimal execution of late-stage programs.
PAREXEL’s real-world data service offering is available worldwide. For
more details, please visit: https://www.parexel.com/solutions/access/real-world-evidence/real-world-data-services.
