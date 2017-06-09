Oxeia Announces Appointment Of Dr. Michael Wyand As Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the appointment of Michael Wyand, DVM, PhD as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Wyand will also join Oxeia's Board of Directors.

Dr. Wyand brings to Oxeia over 25 years of experience in biopharmaceuticals including general management, clinical development, and technical operations.

"Michael is a veteran biopharmaceutical executive with deep experience to push Oxeia forward into clinical studies of OXE-103 for concussions and other neurotrauma conditions. We are excited to have Michael lead the team to develop this potentially life changing therapeutic," said Amit Munshi, Co-founder of Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals.

Oxeia is preparing to initiate a phase 2 clinical study in concussion patients with OXE-103. OXE-103 is an agent with well-established neuroprotective properties with an extensive safety record.

"I am excited to join the Oxeia team at a stage where we can rapidly initiate clinical studies. Concussions are a major unmet medical need require novel solutions, including therapeutics. I look forward to working with the Oxeia team to move our clinical agenda forward rapidly, " said Michael Wyand, CEO of Oxeia.

Dr. Wyand was previously President & COO of Epirus Biopharmaceuticals after serving as CTO from 2012 to 2016. Prior to Epirus Dr. Wyand was Head of R&D at Percivia, a global J&J/DSM joint venture; SVP of Development at BioAssets Development, acquired by Cephalon; and SVP R&D at Therion Biologics, a pioneering private-equity-financed, cancer vaccine company. At Therion, Dr. Wyand lead the development of PROSTVAC, a pox-virus based immunotherapeutic vaccine for prostate cancer, licensed by BMS in 2015 and managed the design/build of a cGMP manufacturing plant in Cambridge, MA. Dr. Wyand started his career at Genzyme Transgenics where he was President and CSO of Mason Laboratories a wholly owned subsidiary. Dr. Wyand trained in comparative pathology at Harvard Medical School, received his DVM from Purdue University and his PhD in Pathology from the University of Connecticut. He received a BS in Biology from the University of Connecticut where he graduated with honors as a University Scholar.

Please visit www.oxeiabiopharma.com for more information and contact details.

About Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company is focused on developing treatments for concussions and other acute neurotrauma conditions.

Oxeia's lead program, OXE-103, uniquely targets the metabolic dysfunction and subsequent neurotrauma underlying acute concussion pathophysiology. The program has maintained a strong safety profile across nine previous clinical studies totaling 345 patients. Oxeia anticipates initiating Phase 2 studies for OXE-103 in concussion and additional neurological indications in early 2018.

