SCA Pharmaceuticals Announces The Retirement Of Dr. Gene Graves, Founder And Chief Executive Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Pharmaceuticals ("SCA"), today announced that Dr. Gene Graves, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will retire from the company, following a distinguished 40-year career in sterile compounding, culminating in seven years of outstanding leadership at SCA. Dr. Graves will continue to serve on SCA's Board of Directors.

"Gene has not only made significant contributions to our company but to the sterile compounding industry as a whole," said Dr. Matt White, Director of Pharmacy Operations at SCA. "He has been the cornerstone of SCA's rapid growth since the company's inception and has been a steward of SCA's values and distinguished culture. We thank Gene for his devoted leadership and wish him the best in retirement."

Dr. Graves founded SCA in 2010 and has grown the company to become a national leader in the FDA registered 503B outsourcing industry. SCA Pharmaceuticals is now the second largest 503B outsourcing facility in the U.S. Prior to founding SCA, Dr. Graves served as the President and CEO of I Care of Arkansas, a home infusion/respiratory/medical equipment company, where he developed one of the first home I.V. therapy services in the U.S. as a safe, convenient and significantly less costly alternative to hospitalization for patients requiring intravenous therapy. Dr. Graves is nationally and internationally recognized as a "pioneer of home intravenous therapy" and has been involved in sterile compounding since 1975.

Dr. Graves said, "It has been an honor to lead SCA over the past seven years and have the opportunity to work with some of the finest healthcare professionals in the country. I am proud of all that we have accomplished and confident that the company is well-positioned for continued success. This is the right time for me to retire and pursue the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank our dedicated team for their tremendous efforts and look forward to seeing SCA continue to grow and thrive under new leadership."

Dr. Graves was formerly on the faculty of the UAMS College of Pharmacy where he is currently an Adjunct Assistant Professor and has also served for many years as Director of Pharmaceutical Services for one of the largest hospital systems in the South. He is a founder of the National Home Infusion Association and served as its first President. He has also served as President of the National Community Pharmacists Association. Dr. Graves is the recipient of numerous professional and community service awards and has published over one hundred articles in various medical and trade publications and authored one book.

Dr. Graves will step down upon the appointment of a new CEO with an announcement to be made soon.

SCA Pharmaceuticals is a nationally recognized FDA 503B outsourcing facility specializing in providing the highest quality sterile admixture services to hospital pharmacies throughout the U.S. Choosing to outsource products with SCA alleviates common problems health care facilities face such as wasted product, drug shortages, time-consuming processes, compliance issues, staffing costs, and patient safety concerns. Our state of the art facilities exceeds USP <797> standards and meets cGMP requirements. Our very talented, experienced, and dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing the safest products for patients and outstanding service. It is our policy to create a partnership with our customers based on values, quality, innovations, and patient safety.

