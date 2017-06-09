|
Google (GOOG)'s Verily (GOOGL) Sets Up Office Space and Offers Talent Access for Health Tech Startups
9/6/2017 7:37:46 AM
Alphabet's Verily wants to be at the center of the medical start-up ecosystem, both literally and figuratively.
The company, formerly known as Google Life Sciences, is now offering entrepreneurs access to its South San Francisco-based lab space, office space, talent and other resources in exchange for equity or cash.
"We want to have cutting-edge tech companies working in health care proximate to us," said Verily's business development lead Andrew Harrison.
comments powered by