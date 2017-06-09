 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Google (GOOG)'s Verily (GOOGL) Sets Up Office Space and Offers Talent Access for Health Tech Startups



9/6/2017 7:37:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Alphabet's Verily wants to be at the center of the medical start-up ecosystem, both literally and figuratively.

The company, formerly known as Google Life Sciences, is now offering entrepreneurs access to its South San Francisco-based lab space, office space, talent and other resources in exchange for equity or cash.

"We want to have cutting-edge tech companies working in health care proximate to us," said Verily's business development lead Andrew Harrison.

Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
CNBC
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 