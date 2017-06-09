New Research Confirms Significance Of AliveCor's 30 Second EKG

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (EKG) technology, today announced the results of four clinical research presentations that demonstrate that AliveCor's hyper-fast, 30 second, digital EKG can positively impact and potentially even save the lives of millions of people around the world who suffer from Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

As a medtech leader, AliveCor uses advanced artificial intelligence, mobile, cloud, and micro-electrode technology to change the dynamic in cardiac care. AliveCor empowers patients worldwide to proactively manage heart health and provide the potential to vastly improve the quality of care in the fight against heart disease. AliveCor's Kardia Mobile enables patients and their care teams to easily, quickly, and inexpensively detect and manage possible AFib, the single leading cause of stroke and heart failure.

"Over 35 million people around the world unknowingly suffer from Atrial Fibrillation," said AliveCor CEO Vic Gundotra. "AFib is widely understood to be the leading predictor of stroke and heart failure. AliveCor's app based digital EKG enables patients to conveniently and precisely detect AFib and to deliver clinical grade EKGs to their health care providers."

Key Kardia Mobile-focused findings from the 2017 European Society of Cardiology Congress In Barcelona include:

Patients using Kardia Mobile had a 4X increase in AFib Detection: Professor Julian Halcox of Swansea University Hospital in Wales presented The REHEARSE-AF Study at ESC with simultaneous publication in Circulation , The Journal of the American Heart Association. This randomized study provided AliveCor Kardia units to 500 seniors, who used them to record two EKGs per week for a year and compared the results to 500 seniors who received conventional care from their General Practitioner. At the end of the year, the Kardia group had a 4-fold increase in AFib diagnosis compared to the control group, thereby enabling the initiation of potentially life-saving anticoagulant therapy.

Dr. of The presented research of over 12,000 patients 65 and older. He found that at each 30-second EKG using Kardia Mobile, his team was able to identify more and more patients with previously undiagnosed AFib. This result demonstrates the empirical value of convenient, inexpensive self-screening using Kardia Mobile. Patients find Kardia Mobile easy to use: Dr. Ngai Yin Chan of Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong presented the AFinder Study which used community volunteers to perform opportunistic screening for AFib using AliveCor's Kardia Mobile in over 10,000 Hong Kong citizens age 50 and older. 244 participants were found to have AFib, with 74 of those previously undiagnosed. This study validates, that using Kardia Mobile, that volunteer senior citizens who were not medical professionals could perform medical screening of their peers with successful identification of a serious medical condition.

AliveCor's FDA-cleared Kardia Mobile continues to be the most clinically-validated EKG solution on the market and is currently recommended by physicians at top cardiovascular health systems in the U.S. For more information: https://www.alivecor.com/.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is pioneering the creation of FDA-cleared machine learning techniques to enable proactive heart care and is recognized around the world for transforming cardiac care. The FDA-cleared Kardia Mobile is the most clinically validated mobile EKG solution on the market and is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate EKG recordings. This simple-to-use mobile device and app-based service provides instant analysis for detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib) and normal sinus rhythm in an EKG. Kardia Pro is the first AI-enabled platform for doctors to monitor patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke. AliveCor was recognized by Fast Company as one of 2017's most innovative companies in health (#3). AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, please visit alivecor.com.

