Tikcro Technologies Announces Full Human CTLA-4 Blocking Antibodies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) today announced it has successfully humanized its CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. The Company also reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro, commented, "We are pleased to announce that we have achieved an additional milestone in our research plan, with the successful completion of full-humanization of our lead CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Under commonly used in-vitro assays, we have shown the superiority of our antibodies over industry reference CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. In the upcoming months, we will focus our efforts to explore the efficacy of our lead antibodies by in-vivo animal models for cancer treatment."
Tikcro has successfully generated full-human cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 ("CTLA-4") antibodies from animal-derived models. The antibodies show high blocking affinities towards a discontinued epitope of the CTLA-4 receptor's interaction area with its ligands. After in-vivo animal trials expected to begin this year, the Company is planning to pursue additional pre-clinical work through 2018 to further support its regulatory applications for the commencement of clinical trials.
The market size for CTLA-4 blocking antibodies exceeds $1.0 billion per annum. Currently, the FDA approvals for the CTLA-4 blocking antibody market is limited to melanoma treatment. However, several pharma companies, including Tikcro, are pursuing new CTLA-4 antibodies to treat additional clinical cancer indications with less immune related adverse effects.
"While we are in early in-vitro stage with our CTLA-4 antibodies, as we continue to show superiority over industry reference CTLA-4 antibodies, we will have an opportunity to capture a part of this market," concluded Mr. Boim.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017
Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $407,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $332,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2017, the company held $6.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.
About Tikcro Technologies:
Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) supports early stage development in growth areas, with a focus on biotechnology projects originated in Israeli academic centers. Tikcro is engaged with development of certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to raise financing and the risks related to early stage biotechnology projects, including, but not limited to, obtaining required licenses at reasonable commercial terms, the development, testing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our proposed products, intellectual property rights, competition, exposure to lawsuits and dependence on key suppliers and personnel. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.
Tikcro Technologies Ltd.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(US dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2017
Unaudited
December 31,
2016
Audited
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,937
$
7,507
Receivables and other financial asset
93
89
Total current assets
7,030
7,596
Property and equipment, net
119
136
Total assets
$
7,149
$
7,732
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Other current liabilities
$
263
$
237
Shareholders' equity
6,886
7,495
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,149
$
7,732
Tikcro Technologies Ltd.
Statements of Operations
(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30
2017
2016
2017
2016
Research and development
expenses
$
214
$
167
$
386
$
278
General and administrative
expenses, net
157
169
302
337
Total operating expenses
371
336
688
615
Operating loss
(371)
(336)
(688)
(615)
Financial income
(expenses), net
(36)
4
2
-
Net loss
$
(407)
$
(332)
$
(686)
$
(615)
Basic and diluted net loss
per share
$
(0.04)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.06)
Weighted average number
of shares used computing
basic and diluted loss per
share
9,879
9,879
9,879
9,879
