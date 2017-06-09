Tikcro Technologies Announces Full Human CTLA-4 Blocking Antibodies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) today announced it has successfully humanized its CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. The Company also reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro, commented, "We are pleased to announce that we have achieved an additional milestone in our research plan, with the successful completion of full-humanization of our lead CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Under commonly used in-vitro assays, we have shown the superiority of our antibodies over industry reference CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. In the upcoming months, we will focus our efforts to explore the efficacy of our lead antibodies by in-vivo animal models for cancer treatment."

Tikcro has successfully generated full-human cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 ("CTLA-4") antibodies from animal-derived models. The antibodies show high blocking affinities towards a discontinued epitope of the CTLA-4 receptor's interaction area with its ligands. After in-vivo animal trials expected to begin this year, the Company is planning to pursue additional pre-clinical work through 2018 to further support its regulatory applications for the commencement of clinical trials.

The market size for CTLA-4 blocking antibodies exceeds $1.0 billion per annum. Currently, the FDA approvals for the CTLA-4 blocking antibody market is limited to melanoma treatment. However, several pharma companies, including Tikcro, are pursuing new CTLA-4 antibodies to treat additional clinical cancer indications with less immune related adverse effects.

"While we are in early in-vitro stage with our CTLA-4 antibodies, as we continue to show superiority over industry reference CTLA-4 antibodies, we will have an opportunity to capture a part of this market," concluded Mr. Boim.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017

Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $407,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $332,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2017, the company held $6.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

About Tikcro Technologies:

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) supports early stage development in growth areas, with a focus on biotechnology projects originated in Israeli academic centers. Tikcro is engaged with development of certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to raise financing and the risks related to early stage biotechnology projects, including, but not limited to, obtaining required licenses at reasonable commercial terms, the development, testing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our proposed products, intellectual property rights, competition, exposure to lawsuits and dependence on key suppliers and personnel. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Condensed Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)



















June 30,

2017 Unaudited

December 31,

2016 Audited



Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,937

$ 7,507





Receivables and other financial asset 93

89





Total current assets 7,030

7,596



















Property and equipment, net 119

136



















Total assets $ 7,149

$ 7,732

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities











Other current liabilities $ 263

$ 237



















Shareholders' equity 6,886

7,495



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,149

$ 7,732



Tikcro Technologies Ltd. Statements of Operations (US dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30







2017

2016

2017

2016





















Research and development expenses $ 214 $ 167 $ 386 $ 278





















General and administrative

expenses, net

157

169

302

337





















Total operating expenses

371

336

688

615





















Operating loss

(371)

(336)

(688)

(615)























Financial income

(expenses), net

(36)

4

2

-























Net loss $ (407) $ (332) $ (686) $ (615)





















Basic and diluted net loss

per share $ (0.04) $ (0.03) $ (0.07) $ (0.06)





































Weighted average number

of shares used computing

basic and diluted loss per

share

9,879

9,879

9,879

9,879

























































