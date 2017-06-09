 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

FDA Warns Entellus Medical (ENTL) Over Serious Violations for Its Xpress Sinus Dilator Pediatric Trial



9/6/2017 7:15:16 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The FDA sent a warning letter to Entellus Medical (NSDQ:ENTL) over its failure to prevent physicians from violating the approved protocol for a pediatric trial of its Xpress sinus dilator.

The April 6 letter, published online this week by the federal safety watchdog, stems from an inspection that began exactly a year ago of a Plymouth, Minn., Entellus plant that the FDA conducted to review the company’s procedures in sponsoring the pediatric Xpress study.

The inspection found “serious violations” of regulations covering investigational device exemptions and the protection of human subjects, involving use of the Xpress dilator in patients under age 12 in frontal and sphenoid sinuses; the trial’s approved protocol only allowed treatment in the maxillary sinus for patients that young, according to the letter.

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 