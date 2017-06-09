Intronix Technologies Corporation To Collaborate With Western University To Develop Augmented Reality Medical Simulation And Training For Neuromuscular Injection Procedures

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical professionals are expected to continuously acquire new knowledge and skills while treating their patients. Medical simulations offer clinicians the opportunity for hands-on experience without involving patients. Simulation provides a safe method for teaching necessary skills. Clinicians can carry out procedures, refine techniques and build confidence, without putting patients at risk. Integration of new technology, such as augmented reality, will now provide an opportunity to improve the depth and authenticity of the experience.

"Musculoskeletal disorders have a major impact on society in terms of morbidity, long-term disability and economics," says Dr. Evan Friedman, President of Intronix Technologies. "Patients require ongoing treatment, and to achieve that objective, we need medical personnel who are adept at handling the specialized processes involved."

Canadian-based innovator, Intronix Technologies, will be working with Dr. Roy Eagleson, Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Software Engineering, at Western University to develop new medical simulations to support treatment delivery to patients with these conditions.

"Previously, formal clinician training would occur within a teaching hospital environment, or possibly at an outside course, using live patients," explains Dr. Evan Friedman. "Our new model will address this issue by utilizing augmented reality technology to enhance the training process. We believe this will to help elevate the level of care delivered to patients, and improve treatment outcomes.

"We are pleased to join forces with Dr. Eagleson's team to benefit from their vast experience in augmented reality. This project will create musculoskeletal medical simulations using anatomically accurate models of the body. These models can be palpated, having the look and feel of a live patient. Augmented reality will add the ability to view the underlying muscles, as the injection needle navigates through the tissue to its target. This new training aid will provide feedback beyond what is available using real patients.

"We are extremely grateful to the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Ontario Centres of Excellence (OCE) for supporting this research and commercialization project," says Dr. Evan Friedman, President of Intronix Technologies. "We look forward to this collaboration with Dr. Eagleson's research team to develop advanced technologies that will lead to development of new generation Intronix devices that will benefit patients undergoing treatment for pain and spasticity."

About the Western University Team

Dr. Roy Eagleson is a Full Professor of Engineering at The University of Western Ontario, is an Associate member of the UWO Brain and Mind Institute, and a founding PI at CSTAR, the Canadian Surgical Technologies and Advanced Robotics Centre. He supervises graduate students in Biomedical Engineering, Software Engineering, Dept. Surgery, and Dept. Anatomy. Research supported by NSERC DG, OCE, NCE, and other agencies, is in the Design and Evaluation of Human-Computer Interfaces, especially those involving immersive interactive VR and AR displays of 3D clinical imaging datasets.

About Intronix Technologies

Located just outside Toronto, Ontario, Intronix Technologies designs and produces portable medical devices for neuromuscular diagnostics and treatment delivery. Its innovative Myoguide Injection Guidance System provides technology that results in a better patient experience. Myoguide DOC Patient Management Software is designed to allow clinicians to document their nerve and muscle injections directly on anatomically accurate graphics, and use pain, spasticity, and capability indexes to track patient treatment outcomes over time. Intronix Technologies is known for its exceptional equipment and comprehensive customer-support programs. For additional information about Intronix, please refer to www.intronixtech.com

