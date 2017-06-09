MEDIAN Technologies To Lead A Scientific And Medical Round Table To Discuss The Application Of Its Groundbreaking Imaging Phenomics Platform Ibiopsy For Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics Company®,
announced today that it will lead a scientific and medical round table
to discuss the application of its next generation imaging platform
iBiopsy® for NASH. The round table panel will include four
world-renowned key opinion leaders:
Dr. Richard Jones, MD, MRCP, Vice President, General Medicine,
Princeton, NJ, USA. Dr. Jones is a GMC registered UK Physician
specializing in internal medicine, clinical pharmacology and cardiology.
He qualified from the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford and has spent
more than 15 years in academic medicine in the UK. Dr. Jones has over 70
publications on various aspects of drug development. He worked in early
and late phase drug development holding senior positions in several
major pharmaceutical companies. He has experience in developing novel
biomarkers and non-invasive tests and their application to clinical
trial methodologies.
Professor Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, University of California, San
Diego (UCSD) CA, USA, is a Professor of Medicine (with tenure), Director
of Hepatology, and Vice Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at UCSD. He
is an internationally recognized thought leader in translational
research and innovative clinical trial design in nonalcoholic fatty
liver disease (NAFLD) and steatohepatitis (NASH), and in non-invasive
assessment of steatosis and fibrosis using advanced imaging modalities.
Dr. Michael Middleton, MD, PhD, University of California, San
Diego, (UCSD) CA, USA. Together with others at UCSD, Dr.
Middleton has developed and improved breath-hold quantitative Magnetic
Resonance (MR) magnitude imaging and spectroscopic methods to assess
liver fat, and has developed methods to assess the adequacy of Magnetic
Resonance Imaging (MRI) proton density fat fraction (PDFF) and Magnetic
Resonance Elastography (MRE) liver stiffness assessment measurements.
Dr. Middleton and his group use MRI to assess liver fat content in
clinical trials for the NASH Clinical Research Network and he currently
serves on the Steering and Radiology Committees of the NASH CRN.
Professor Massimo Pinzani, MD, PhD, FRCP, FAASLS, University
College London. Massimo Pinzani is Professor of Medicine at University
College London (UCL), London, United Kingdom. He is a clinical and
translational hepatologist, is the Sheila Sherlock Chair of Hepatology
and Director of the UCL Institute for Liver and Digestive Health,
Division of Medicine. Professor Pinzani is one of the pioneers in
research dedicated to cellular and molecular mechanisms of liver
fibrosis and relative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.
The round table will aim at providing scientific and medical insights
and recommendations to support the development and the strategic
positioning of Median’s proprietary imaging phenomics platform iBiopsy®
for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).
"Median Technologies is
developing imaging biomarkers for the diagnosis and assessment of
treatment response of NASH patients during clinical trials that will
lead to the development of a Companion Diagnostic imaging test once a
drug has been approved by the FDA. Our plan is to have the
imaging biomarker validated during the clinical trial becoming the
basis for the companion diagnostic. We have been evaluating various
imaging protocols and modalities including CT contrast imaging and MR
elastography combined with novel deep learning methodologies,” said
Fredrik Brag, CEO of Median Technologies. “The round table
outputs will nurture our Research and Product Development activities. We
are proud to welcome these esteemed key opinion leaders as panelists."
iBiopsy®, or Imaging Biomarker Phenotyping System,
is a groundbreaking imaging platform that combines non-invasive image
biomarkers with phenomics. This unique combination of science and
technology is at the very core of precision medicine because it can
provide insights into development of novel therapies and individualized
treatment strategies. Remarkably, iBiopsy® can measure disease and
treatment response without an invasive and costly biopsy. The initial
application of iBiopsy® is for NASH, which is dramatically increasing in
prevalence in the world. We are confident that this groundbreaking
technology will bring new insights to better assess these liver diseases
and will contribute to the emergence of new therapies for liver patients
in need.
