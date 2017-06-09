Mauna Kea Technologies: Cook Medical Announces Commercial Launch Of Cellvizio For Urology

PARIS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext:
MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary
confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) platform, today announced that Cook
Medical’s Urology division has formally announced the global commercial
launch of a private-labeled version of Cellvizio (click
here) under a strategic partnership announced by the two companies
in December 2015. Cook Medical is a world leader in medical devices and
supplies.
Urology represents a significant new market opportunity for Cellvizio,
which can be used in a variety of urological applications, including
endoscopic procedures for the characterization of tissue
microstructures, including urethra, bladder and ureter. The Cook
commercial launch is expected to benefit from a June 2017 study
published by the European Association of Urology evaluating the
effectiveness of Cellvizio in the characterizing of upper tract
urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) lesions and identifying Cellvizio as an
effective tool for the real-time characterization upper urinary tract
cancer.
This commercial launch is also expected to benefit from the recently
announced FDA
510(k) clearance of the CelioFlex™ UHD Confocal Miniprobes™ for use
of Cellvizio in robotic-assisted surgery procedures. An estimated
100,000 robotic-assisted, radical prostatectomy surgical procedures are
performed annually in the U.S.
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea
Technologies, commented, “We are pleased that our partners at Cook
Medical have continued to invest in this collaboration and welcome the
opportunity to increase clinical awareness within the urology community
of Cellvizio’s capacity to improve patient outcomes through real-time
microscopic imaging. We view urology as an important illustration of
Mauna Kea’s ongoing strategy to partner with leading healthcare
organizations to accelerate the global commercialization of Cellvizio in
a variety of clinical applications.”
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on
eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of
cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic
visualization. The Company’s flagship product, Cellvizio, has received
clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40
countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada,
Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna
Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are
based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be
reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated
events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur.
Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document
of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets
Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on June 13, 2016 under
number R.16-054 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown
to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not
consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these
risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances
or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from
the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements
expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the
information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to
subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe
for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.