Centric Medical Achieves Record Sales Growth Of Foot And Ankle And Biologics Product Lines Over Past Year

Centric Medical, a division of Life Spine®, Inc., which focuses on developing surgical implants for the treatment of lower distal extremity pathology, announced today record revenue growth of their TARSA-LINK™ Stand-Alone Wedge Fixation System and ROGUE™ Hammertoe Correction System within their Foot & Ankle division, plus OSTEO-LINK® 100% Demineralized Bone Matrix and MARROW CELLUTION™ Bone Marrow Harvesting System within their Biologics division.

“The groundbreaking TARSA-LINK Stand-Alone Wedge Fixation System, which was the market’s first stand-alone osteotomy wedge with built-in fixation, along with the TARSA-LINK Bunion Correction System designed as the first stand-alone opening base wedge with built-in fixation on the market, have provided us with a leading foot and ankle portfolio offering,” said Mariusz Knap, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Life Spine. “We then introduced the ROGUE Hammertoe Correction System to the market, amongst other products. The revenue gained within Centric Medical in the past eight months alone is over 112% compared to the full year prior. These innovative systems are just a small part of a successfully growing foot and ankle portfolio.”

“Within the Osteobiologics product division, revenue growth of 105% has already been seen in the past eight months when compared to the prior full year,” continued Mr. Knap. According to in-vivo test results, OSTEO-LINK has been engineered and processed to deliver the highest level of osteoinductivity characteristic with 100% DBM by weight. “We are excited to include our new offering called OSTEO-LINK Hydratable ICM (Inductive Carrier Matrix), which is an osteoinductive bone matrix that may be hydrated with saline, blood, BMA, or PRP. We can also offer surgeons the ability to capture BMA with our MARROW CELLUTION Bone Marrow Harvesting System. It is designed to overcome the limitations of a traditional bone marrow needle and results in a bone marrow harvest that is so rich in key stem and progenitor cells that the aspirate may no longer require manipulation through centrifugation prior to application. This allows the surgeon to complete a true bone healing triad for the greatest possible clinical outcomes.”

Centric Medical is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients with distal extremity symptomatology, increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms.