Centric Medical Achieves Record Sales Growth Of Foot And Ankle And Biologics Product Lines Over Past Year

HUNTLEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Medical, a division of Life Spine®, Inc., which
focuses on developing surgical implants for the treatment of lower
distal extremity pathology, announced today record revenue growth of
their TARSA-LINK™ Stand-Alone Wedge Fixation System and ROGUE™
Hammertoe Correction System within their Foot & Ankle division, plus
OSTEO-LINK® 100% Demineralized Bone Matrix and MARROW
CELLUTION™ Bone Marrow Harvesting System within their
Biologics division.
“The groundbreaking TARSA-LINK Stand-Alone Wedge Fixation System, which
was the market’s first stand-alone osteotomy wedge with built-in
fixation, along with the TARSA-LINK Bunion Correction System designed as
the first stand-alone opening base wedge with built-in fixation on the
market, have provided us with a leading foot and ankle portfolio
offering,” said Mariusz Knap, Vice President of Marketing and Business
Development for Life Spine. “We then introduced the ROGUE Hammertoe
Correction System to the market, amongst other products. The revenue
gained within Centric Medical in the past eight months alone is over
112% compared to the full year prior. These innovative systems are just
a small part of a successfully growing foot and ankle portfolio.”
“Within the Osteobiologics product division, revenue growth of 105% has
already been seen in the past eight months when compared to the prior
full year,” continued Mr. Knap. According to in-vivo test results,
OSTEO-LINK has been engineered and processed to deliver the highest
level of osteoinductivity characteristic with 100% DBM by weight. “We
are excited to include our new offering called OSTEO-LINK Hydratable ICM
(Inductive Carrier Matrix), which is an osteoinductive bone matrix that
may be hydrated with saline, blood, BMA, or PRP. We can also offer
surgeons the ability to capture BMA with our MARROW CELLUTION Bone
Marrow Harvesting System. It is designed to overcome the limitations of
a traditional bone marrow needle and results in a bone marrow harvest
that is so rich in key stem and progenitor cells that the aspirate
may no longer require manipulation through centrifugation prior to
application. This allows the surgeon to complete a true bone healing
triad for the greatest possible clinical outcomes.”
About Centric Medical
Centric Medical is dedicated to improving the quality of life for
patients with distal extremity symptomatology, increasing procedural
efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising
quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing
platforms. Centric Medical, which is privately held, is based in
Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.centricmedical.com.