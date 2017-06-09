Hebron Technology Co. (HEBT) Awarded $7.4 Million Contract

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2017 / PRNewswire/ -- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HEBT), a developer, manufacturer and installer of valves and pipe fittings for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries, today announced that the Company has been awarded an RMB 48.5 million (approximately $7.4 million) contract (the "Contract") to provide holistic process pipeline solution for Zhuhai Zhaoli Food Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhaoli").The Contract is related to five fermentation production lines to be installed at Zhaoli's new production facility in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province and is expected to be completed within ten months.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in Zhaoli's new production facility projects. The Contract, one of the largest for the Company in recent years, is a testament to our reputation as a holistic process pipeline solution provider for pharmaceutical and food companies and a highlight of momentum in product orders and project wins in recent months," said Mr. Anyuan Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hebron.

About Zhuhai Zhaoli Food Technology Co., Ltd.

Incorporated in 2016 and Located in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, Zhuhai Zhaoli Food Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of fermented flour and related products primarily for hotel chains and bakeries.

About Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in January 2005 and headquartered in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") engages in research, development, and manufacture of highly specialized valves and pipe fitting products for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company also offers its customers comprehensive pipeline design, installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance services as holistic solution services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hebron's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Hebron encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hebron's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company

Yingping Chen, Secretary

Phone: +86-180-6776-3129

Investor Relations

Tony Tian, CFA

Weitian Group LLC

Email: tony.tian@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1-732-910-9692

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hebron-technology-co-ltd-awarded-74-million-contract-300513941.html

SOURCE Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.