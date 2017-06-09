Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Signs Agreement With Option Care For National Home Infusion Services

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced it has signed an agreement with Option Care Enterprises, Inc. to become a national provider of home infusion services for RADICAVA (edaravone), an intravenous therapy indicated for all adult patients diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"We are committed to making sure people with ALS who are prescribed RADICAVA have multiple ways to access their treatment," said Tom Larson, MTPA Chief Commercial Officer. "Option Care maintains a strong national network that will be able to facilitate home infusion services at locations all across the country, which will help provide broad access to RADICAVA for patients who choose home infusion therapy as their site of care."

RADICAVA, the first ALS treatment option approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in more than 20 years, is given to patients through an IV and can be administered at an ALS center, physician's office, free-standing infusion center, hospital outpatient department or through a home infusion provider, depending on individuals' health plan and their physicians' determination.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in the U.S. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in the U.S. with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MTPharmaUS.

About Option Care

Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (Option Care) is one of the nation's largest providers of home and alternate treatment site infusion services. The company draws on nearly 40 years of clinical care experience to offer patient-centered therapy management. Option Care's signature Home Infusion Plus services include the clinical management of infusion medicines, nursing support and care coordination. Option Care's multidisciplinary team of more than 1,800 clinicians including pharmacists, nurses and dietitians are able to provide home infusion service coverage for nearly all patients across the United States needing treatment for complex and chronic conditions. Learn more at www.OptionCare.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Before you receive RADICAVA, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have asthma.

are allergic to other medicines.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if RADICAVA will harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if RADICAVA passes into your breast milk. You and your healthcare provider should decide if you will receive RADICAVA or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of RADICAVA?

RADICAVA may cause serious side effects including hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions and sulfite allergic reactions.

Hypersensitivity reactions have happened in people receiving RADICAVA and can happen after your infusion is finished.

RADICAVA contains sodium bisulfite, a sulfite that may cause a type of allergic reaction that can be serious and life-threatening. Sodium bisulfite can also cause less severe asthma episodes in certain people. Sulfite sensitivity can happen more often in people who have asthma than in people who do not have asthma.

Tell your healthcare provider right away or go to the nearest emergency room if you have any of the following symptoms: hives; swelling of the lips, tongue, or face; fainting; breathing problems; wheezing; trouble swallowing; dizziness; itching; or an asthma attack (in people with asthma).

Your healthcare provider will monitor you during treatment to watch for signs and symptoms of all the serious side effects.

The most common side effects of RADICAVA include bruising (contusion), problems walking (gait disturbance), and headache.

These are not all the possible side effects of RADICAVA. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. at 1-888-292-0058 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information, including full Prescribing Information and Patient Information, please visit www.RADICAVA.com.

