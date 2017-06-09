Poxel (POXEL.PA) To Present Results For Imeglimin Phase IIb Study In Japan For The Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes At The European Association For The Study Of Diabetes 53rd Annual Meeting

Lyon, FRANCE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of innovative drugs to treat metabolic
diseases, including type 2 diabetes, announced today that a poster
presentation for Imeglimin for the Phase 2b results in Japan will be
presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 53rd
Annual Meeting. This scientific meeting is being held from September
11-15th in the Parque das Nações, at the International Fair
of Lisbon in Portugal.
Imeglimin Poster Presentation Information
Poster Number: 843
Title: "Imeglimin
monotherapy in Japanese patients with type 2 diabetes: results from a
randomized, 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase IIb trial"
Session
Name: F-PS 066 Novel approaches to glucose-lowering
Date,
Time & Location: September 14th, 1:15 – 2:15 pm in
the Poster Hall
Poxel will announce the results through a press release after the
presentation.
About Imeglimin
Imeglimin is the first clinical candidate in
a new chemical class of oral agents called the Glimins. Imeglimin has a
unique mechanism of action (MOA) that targets mitochondrial
bioenergetics. Imeglimin acts on the three main target organs involved
in glucose homeostasis: the liver, muscle, and the pancreas. This MOA
has the potential for glucose lowering benefits, as well as the
potential to prevent endothelial and diastolic dysfunction, which can
provide protective effects on micro- and macro-vascular defects induced
by diabetes. The additional protective effect on beta-cell survival and
function may lead to a delay in disease progression. This unique mode of
action compared to existing treatments for type 2 diabetes makes
Imeglimin a prime candidate in all stages of the current anti-diabetic
treatment paradigm, including monotherapy or as an add-on to other
glucose lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with type 2
diabetes.
About Poxel SA
Poxel uses its development expertise in
metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the
treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes. We have
successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class
lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the
U.S., EU and Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK activator,
is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further growth through
strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)
Poxel SA
Jonae R. Barnes, +1 617-818-2985
Senior
Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations
jonae.barnes@poxelpharma.com
or
Investor
relations / Media - EU/US
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
Gretchen
Schweitzer or Stephanie May, + 49 89 2424 3494 or + 49 175 571 1562
smay@macbiocom.com
or
Investor
relations / Media - France
NewCap
Florent Alba/Nicolas
Mérigeau, + 33 1 44 71 98 55
poxel@newcap.fr