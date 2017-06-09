Poxel (POXEL.PA) To Present Results For Imeglimin Phase IIb Study In Japan For The Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes At The European Association For The Study Of Diabetes 53rd Annual Meeting

Lyon, FRANCE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative drugs to treat metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, announced today that a poster presentation for Imeglimin for the Phase 2b results in Japan will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 53rd Annual Meeting. This scientific meeting is being held from September 11-15th in the Parque das Nações, at the International Fair of Lisbon in Portugal.

Imeglimin Poster Presentation Information

Poster Number: 843

Title: "Imeglimin monotherapy in Japanese patients with type 2 diabetes: results from a randomized, 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase IIb trial"

Session Name: F-PS 066 Novel approaches to glucose-lowering

Date, Time & Location: September 14th, 1:15 – 2:15 pm in the Poster Hall

Poxel will announce the results through a press release after the presentation.

About Imeglimin

Imeglimin is the first clinical candidate in a new chemical class of oral agents called the Glimins. Imeglimin has a unique mechanism of action (MOA) that targets mitochondrial bioenergetics. Imeglimin acts on the three main target organs involved in glucose homeostasis: the liver, muscle, and the pancreas. This MOA has the potential for glucose lowering benefits, as well as the potential to prevent endothelial and diastolic dysfunction, which can provide protective effects on micro- and macro-vascular defects induced by diabetes. The additional protective effect on beta-cell survival and function may lead to a delay in disease progression. This unique mode of action compared to existing treatments for type 2 diabetes makes Imeglimin a prime candidate in all stages of the current anti-diabetic treatment paradigm, including monotherapy or as an add-on to other glucose lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes. We have successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., EU and Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK activator, is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)