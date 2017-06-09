Axonics Modulation Tech Appoints Dr. Karen L. Noblett As Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNM™) system for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced the appointment of Karen L. Noblett, M.D., M.A.S., a urogynecologist and prolific clinical researcher, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Noblett is world renowned for her work in female pelvic medicine with an emphasis on sacral neuromodulation for the treatment of patients with refractory overactive bladder, urinary retention and bowel dysfunction.

“Since early 2014, Dr. Noblett has been a highly valuable and engaged collaborator in the development of Axonics’ rechargeable SNM system,” stated Raymond W. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. “We are extremely fortunate to have a physician of Dr. Noblett’s expertise, judgement and integrity join our leadership team. We envision that, among other things, Dr. Noblett will make a significant contribution to the conduct of our U.S. pivotal study, anticipated to begin in Q4 of this year.”

Dr. Noblett joins Axonics having spent the last three years as the founding Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of California, Riverside, School of Medicine. In the previous 20 years, she served as a clinical professor, practicing physician, fellowship director and Chief Medical Officer at the University of California, Irvine. With over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles, numerous book chapters and dozens of abstracts to her credit, Dr. Noblett has established herself as a thought leader in her field. She will continue to serve in academic leadership roles with the American Urogynecology Society and the American Board of OB/GYN.

“Axonics’ vision is to provide high-quality, innovative technology that simplifies care for patients with refractory pelvic floor dysfunction and reduces healthcare costs,” commented Dr. Noblett. “From the onset of the project, I’ve been impressed with the dedication to excellence and the outstanding caliber of the entire Axonics team, and I am honored to have been selected as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer.”

Of note is Dr. Noblett’s clinical research in sacral neuromodulation and manuscript (InSite study) titled, “Results of a prospective, randomized, multicenter study evaluating sacral neuromodulation with InterStim® therapy compared to standard medical therapy at 6-months in subjects with mild symptoms of overactive bladder,” which was published in the journal of Neurourology and Urodynamics in 2014.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and can be further directed towards other clinical indications. The Axonics r-SNM system includes a miniaturized rechargeable implantable stimulator qualified to function at least 15 years, a charging system optimized for reduced charge time with no heating, a patient-friendly remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement procedure and programming. During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM system gained regulatory approval in Europe and Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.axonicsmodulation.com