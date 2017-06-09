Axonics Modulation Tech Appoints Dr. Karen L. Noblett As Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first
rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNM™) system for the treatment of
urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced the appointment of Karen
L. Noblett, M.D., M.A.S., a urogynecologist and prolific clinical
researcher, as Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Noblett is world renowned for her work in female pelvic medicine
with an emphasis on sacral neuromodulation for the treatment of patients
with refractory overactive bladder, urinary retention and bowel
dysfunction.
“Since early 2014, Dr. Noblett has been a highly valuable and engaged
collaborator in the development of Axonics’ rechargeable SNM system,”
stated Raymond W. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. “We are extremely
fortunate to have a physician of Dr. Noblett’s expertise, judgement and
integrity join our leadership team. We envision that, among other
things, Dr. Noblett will make a significant contribution to the conduct
of our U.S. pivotal study, anticipated to begin in Q4 of this year.”
Dr. Noblett joins Axonics having spent the last three years as the
founding Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the
University of California, Riverside, School of Medicine. In the previous
20 years, she served as a clinical professor, practicing physician,
fellowship director and Chief Medical Officer at the University of
California, Irvine. With over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles,
numerous book chapters and dozens of abstracts to her credit, Dr.
Noblett has established herself as a thought leader in her field. She
will continue to serve in academic leadership roles with the American
Urogynecology Society and the American Board of OB/GYN.
“Axonics’ vision is to provide high-quality, innovative technology that
simplifies care for patients with refractory pelvic floor dysfunction
and reduces healthcare costs,” commented Dr. Noblett. “From the onset of
the project, I’ve been impressed with the dedication to excellence and
the outstanding caliber of the entire Axonics team, and I am honored to
have been selected as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer.”
Of note is Dr. Noblett’s clinical research in sacral neuromodulation and
manuscript (InSite study) titled, “Results of a prospective, randomized,
multicenter study evaluating sacral neuromodulation with InterStim®
therapy compared to standard medical therapy at 6-months in subjects
with mild symptoms of overactive bladder,” which was published in the
journal of Neurourology and Urodynamics in 2014.
About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company
that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for
patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and can be further directed
towards other clinical indications. The Axonics r-SNM system includes a
miniaturized rechargeable implantable stimulator qualified to function
at least 15 years, a charging system optimized for reduced charge time
with no heating, a patient-friendly remote control and an intuitive
clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement procedure and
programming. During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM system gained regulatory
approval in Europe and Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder,
urinary retention, and fecal incontinence. For more information, visit
the Company’s website at www.axonicsmodulation.com