Zymeworks To Present At The European Society For Medical Oncology 2017 Congress And Hold Webcast To Review Clinical Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks”) (NYSE: ZYME; TSX: ZYME), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and
commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics,
today announced that it will be presenting updated Phase 1 clinical
trial dose escalation data at the European Society for Medical Oncology
(“ESMO”) Congress, being held from September 8-12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
The presentation will include updated detailed safety and preliminary
anti-tumor activity data for the dose escalation stage of Zymeworks’
Phase 1 clinical trial of ZW25, Zymeworks’ lead product candidate.
Zymeworks will present at the following session:
Poster Title: Phase 1 dose-escalation study of single-agent of
ZW25, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in patients with
HER2-expressing cancers.
Date: September 11, 2017
Time:
1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Central European Summer Time (7:15 a.m. – 8:15
a.m. ET)
Post-ESMO Webcast and Conference Call
Following the ESMO presentation, Zymeworks will host a webcast and
conference call on September 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). On the
call, Zymeworks’ executive team will review the data presented at ESMO,
and provide a general clinical update. Also on the call will be Dr.
Funda Meric-Bernstam, the Chair of the Department of Investigational
Cancer Therapeutics, Medical Director of the Institute for Personalized
Cancer Therapy (IPCT), and a Professor in the Divisions of Cancer
Medicine and Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer
Center.
The webcast can be accessed through: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/zyme20170911.html.
The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-4610 for North
American callers, or 1-604-638-5340 for international callers. Callers
should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time,
and ask to join the “Zymeworks call”.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing
1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 and entering access code 1653. The
replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call
until September 25, 2017.
About ZW25
ZW25 is Zymeworks’ lead product candidate currently being evaluated in
an adaptive Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States, based on
Zymeworks’ Azymetric™ platform. It is a bispecific antibody that can
simultaneously bind two non-overlapping epitopes, known as biparatopic
binding, of HER2 resulting in dual HER2 signal blockade, increased
binding and removal of HER2 protein from the cell surface, and enhanced
effector function. These combined mechanisms of action have led to
significant anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of breast cancer.
Zymeworks is developing ZW25 as a best-in-class HER2-targeting antibody
intended as a treatment option for patients with any solid tumor that
expresses HER2.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the
discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation
multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of complementary
therapeutic platforms and its fully-integrated drug development engine
provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and
develop highly-differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead
product candidate, ZW25, is a novel bispecific antibody currently being
evaluated in an adaptive Phase 1 clinical trial. Zymeworks is also
advancing a deep pipeline of preclinical product candidates and
discovery-stage programs in immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas.
In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic
platforms have been further leveraged through multiple strategic
partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities
laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements in this news release include statements that relate to
Zymeworks’ Phase 1 clinical trial, ESMO presentation and other
information that is not historical information. When used herein, words
such as “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”,
“anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or
information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections,
objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or
circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are
forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon
Zymeworks’ current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks
believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs,
but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its
expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results
could differ materially from those described or implied by such
forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including,
without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under
“Risk Factors” in Zymeworks registration statement on Form F-1 and in
Zymeworks supplemented PREP prospectus dated April 27, 2017 filed in
connection with our initial public offering on May 3, 2017 (copies of
which filings may be obtained at www.sec.gov
and www.sedar.com).
Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as
Zymeworks current plans, estimates and beliefs. You should not place
undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Zymeworks cannot guarantee
future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
Zymeworks do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to
update, republish or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect
new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the
occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.