MiNA Announces Publication Of Pre-Clinical Data Supporting On-Target Mechanism Of Action Of Clinical Candidate MTL-CEBPA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MiNA Therapeutics, the pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, today
announced the publication of new pre-clinical data supporting the
on-target mechanism of action of drug candidate MTL-CEBPA. MTL-CEBPA is
the first development candidate to emerge from MiNA’s RNA activation
platform, consisting of CEBPA-51 small activating RNAs encapsulated in
SMARTICLES® nanoparticles, and is currently being evaluated
in a Phase I clinical study in patients with liver cancer.
The paper, entitled “Development and mechanism of small activating
RNA targeting CEBPA, a novel therapeutic in clinical trials for liver
cancer”, was published in Molecular Therapy by researchers at MiNA
Therapeutics in collaboration with scientists at Imperial College
London, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, City of Hope and
the Scripps Research Institute.
A number of scientific findings of CEBPA-51 were reported including a
direct gene activation mechanism evidenced by physical interaction of
CEBPA-51 at the CEBPA gene and increased transcriptional activity of the
CEBPA gene. These findings are consistent with externally published
mechanisms of small activating RNA including the presence and dependence
of a cell’s endogenous gene regulation machinery. CEBPA-51 was shown to
be a highly precise activator of CEBPA, supported by a sequence specific
mechanism. In addition, a favourable safety profile of CEBPA-51 was
evidenced by the absence of potential off-target effects.
“These comprehensive research findings elegantly support an on-target
gene activation mechanism of CEBPA-51, supporting its selection as a
component of our first clinical candidate MTL-CEBPA” commented Robert
Habib, CEO of MiNA Therapeutics.
The paper is available on the Company’s website in the publications
section under “Media”.
About MTL-CEBPA
MTL-CEBPA consists of a double stranded RNA
formulated into a SMARTICLES® liposomal nanoparticle and is
designed to activate the CEBPA gene. By restoring CEBPA expression to
normal levels, MTL-CEBPA has been demonstrated to attenuate or reverse
liver disease in a range of pre-clinical studies including models of
liver cancer, liver cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). MTL-CEBPA is currently under
evaluation in OUTREACH, a first-in-human Phase I clinical study in
patients with severe liver cancer. The multi-centre Phase I study is
assessing the safety and tolerability of MTL-CEBPA in patients with
advanced liver cancer who are ineligible or resistant to standard
therapies. To learn more about the OUTREACH clinical study, please visit
our listing at clinicaltrials.gov
About MiNA Therapeutics
Harnessing the innate mechanism of
gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics’ platform enables the development of
new medicines that restore normal function to patients’ cells. We are
applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy
landscape of severe liver and other diseases. www.minatx.com