Knopp Biosciences And APFED Announce Partnership To Advance Awareness Of Hypereosinophilic Syndromes

PITTSBURGH & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knopp Biosciences LLC and the American Partnership for Eosinophilic
Disorders (APFED) today announced a partnership to advance awareness of
hypereosinophilic syndromes (HES) and to investigate the challenges
facing people with the disease.
The partnership includes a one-day conference for patients with HES,
believed to be the first of its kind, to be held March 23, 2018, in the
Washington, D.C. area. This event will bring together patients and
researchers to discuss the needs and experiences of people with HES, a
rare, systemic inflammatory disease caused by increased levels of a type
of white blood cell – the eosinophil – implicated in numerous
inflammatory diseases. Knopp and APFED will also develop up-to-date
educational materials for patients with HES highlighting advances in
understanding the causes of and treatments for the disease.
“APFED is excited to work with Knopp to help shed light on the unique
needs and challenges of HES patients,” said APFED’s Executive Director,
Mary Jo Strobel. “As we work to increase HES education and advance
research of this rare subset of eosinophil-associated disease, bridging
researchers and patients is critical. Investigators need a clear
understanding of the patients’ journey—how they are diagnosed, how the
disease impact daily life, what an ideal treatment looks like? And the
patients are eager for information about HES: the clues that research
unlocked thus far, how we work together to create improved and
meaningful therapies. In the research arena, this is an exciting time
for patients with rare eosinophil-associated diseases, such as HES. It
is our passion and goal to help patients with these diseases, and we
must work together to get there.”
“Knopp is very pleased to forge this partnership with the leading
organization for people with eosinophilic disorders,” said Michael
Bozik, M.D., president and CEO of Knopp. “As a drug development company
targeting HES and other eosinophil-associated diseases, we look forward
to collaborating with APFED to deepen our understanding of HES patient
needs and to share what we learn with the patient and medical
communities.”
Knopp Biosciences is advancing dexpramipexole, an oral drug recently
shown to lower eosinophils and corticosteroid requirements in
patients with HES. Further clinical studies of dexpramipexole in HES are
expected to begin in the first half of 2018.
Details about the March 2018 HES patient conference and a link to
register for the event will be available in October on the APFED
website, apfed.org,
and the Knopp Biosciences website, knoppbio.com.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP FOR EOSINOPHILIC DISORDERS (APFED)
The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED), based in
Atlanta, GA, USA, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is
to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and
families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education
and awareness, research, support, and advocacy. To learn more about
APFED and eosinophil-associated diseases, visit apfed.org.
ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC
Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, is a privately held
drug discovery and development company focused on delivering
breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases of
high unmet need. Our clinical-stage small molecule, dexpramipexole, will
be entering late-stage clinical studies in hypereosinophilic syndromes
and Phase 2 clinical studies in eosinophilic asthma. Our preclinical
platform is directed to small molecule treatments for neonatal epileptic
encephalopathy, a devastating brain disorder of infants caused by a rare
mutation in the KCNQ2 gene. Please visit knoppbio.com.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including
statements relating to planned regulatory filings and clinical
development programs for dexpramipexole. All forward-looking statements
are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and
involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically
including the uncertainties inherent in clinical trials and product
development programs, the availability of funding to support continued
research and studies, the availability or potential availability of
alternative therapies or treatments, the availability of patent
protection for the discoveries and strategic alliances, as well as
additional factors that may cause Knopp's actual results to differ from
our expectations. There can be no assurance that dexpramipexole will be
successfully developed or manufactured or that final results of clinical
studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market
the product. Knopp undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Knopp's pipeline consists of investigational drug products that have
not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These
investigational drug products are still undergoing clinical study to
verify their safety and effectiveness.