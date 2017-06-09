Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute And Daiichi Sankyo Announce Enrollment Of First Subject In A Phase I Clinical Trial Of DS-1211 In Healthy Volunteers

LA JOLLA, Calif. and TOKYO and BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereinafter, Daiichi Sankyo) and Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) announced the start of a phase 1, first-in-human clinical trial of DS-1211 in healthy volunteers. DS-1211 is a first-in-class small molecule jointly developed through a research collaboration between Daiichi Sankyo and SBP, which resulted from a strategic alliance the two organizations initiated in 2014.

"TNAP is the target for this drug candidate and this study in healthy volunteers will help us understand whether DS-1211 could be further studied among patients with ectopic calcification diseases," says Michael Jackson, Ph.D., senior vice president of drug discovery and development at SBP. "The foundational science for DS-1211 comes from pioneering research by José Luis Millán, Ph.D., professor at SBP, whose work has led to a molecular and cellular understanding of how calcification is primarily controlled. Once calcification control fails, calcium phosphate precipitates in blood vessels and other sites, which may affect patient prognosis and quality of life."

"By working with SBP, our scientists at Daiichi Sankyo have expanded access to SBP's deep human biology insights and drug discovery technology," says Marielle Cohard-Radice, M.D., executive vice president and global head of development at Daiichi Sankyo. "Our partnership will continue to investigate promising themes to bring candidates such as DS-1211 forward for clinical development."

About SBP

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) is an independent nonprofit medical research organization that conducts world-class, collaborative, biological research and translates its discoveries for the benefit of patients. SBP focuses its research on cancer, immunity, neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders and rare children's diseases. The Institute invests in talent, technology and partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory discoveries that will have the greatest impact on patients. Recognized for its world-class NCI-designated Cancer Center and the Conrad Prebys Center for Chemical Genomics, SBP employs about 1,100 scientists and staff in San Diego (La Jolla), Calif., and Orlando (Lake Nona), Fla. For more information, visit us at SBPdiscovery.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/SBPdiscovery and on Twitter @SBPdiscovery.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical products to address diversified, unmet medical needs of patients in both mature and emerging markets. With over 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for hypertension and thrombotic disorders, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo research and development is primarily focused on bringing forth novel therapies in oncology, including immuno-oncology, with additional focus on new horizon areas, such as pain management, neurodegenerative diseases, heart and kidney diseases, and other rare diseases. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group. For more information on Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., please visit: www.dsi.com.

