AmpliPhi Bio (APHB) Announces Receipt Of $2.0 Million R&D Tax Incentive

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE American: APHB), a
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of
therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage
technology, announces that it has received a Research and Development
(R&D) Tax Incentive cash rebate of USD $2.0 million from the Australian
Tax Office based on the Company’s R&D spending in Australia during 2016.
The Company will recognize the $2.0 million payment received in its
financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2017.
“The R&D tax rebate is an important source of non-dilutive capital and
we appreciate the Australian government’s support as we develop our
novel bacteriophage therapies aimed at combatting the growing global
threat of antibiotic resistance,” said Paul C. Grint, M.D., CEO of
AmpliPhi Biosciences.
About AmpliPhi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology
company focused on treating antibiotic-resistant infections using its
proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi’s lead product
candidates target multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and
Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are included on the WHO’s 2017
Priority Pathogens List. Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to
address the threat of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely
targeted to kill select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of
action, can penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense
mechanism against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with
antibiotics and have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to
drug-resistant bacteria. For more information visit www.ampliphibio.com.
At the Company:
AmpliPhi Biosciences
Matthew Dansey,
858-800-4869
md@ampliphibio.com
or
Investor
Relations:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain, 310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com
or
Media:
Russo
Partners, LLC
David Schull or Maggie Beller
212-845-4271
David.Schull@RussoPartnersLLC.com
Maggie.Beller@RussoPartnersLLC.com