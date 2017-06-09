Vertex (VRTX) Poaches New CFO From Ironwood (IRWD)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the
appointment of Tom Graney to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Graney will begin his role with Vertex on
September 13, 2017 and will report to Executive Vice President and Chief
Operating Officer Ian Smith. Mr. Graney will be responsible for the
development and execution of the financial strategy and operations that
support Vertex’s business plans, including the Finance, Accounting and
Internal Audit functions. Mr. Graney most recently served as CFO and
Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy at Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals.
“As Vertex continues its evolution to a leading global biotech, it is
critical that we continue to build a strong and experienced leadership
team,” said Ian Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating
Officer of Vertex. “Tom has the ideal blend of financial acumen,
leadership skills, and industry experience that will be important as
Vertex grows and expands as a global company."
“I am thrilled to take on this important role with Vertex, a company
that I have long admired for its unwavering commitment to patients and
to discovering, developing and commercializing transformative medicines
for people with serious and life-threatening diseases,” said Mr. Graney.
Tom Graney Biography
At Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Graney
was responsible for Finance, Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development,
Quality, Supply Chain, IT, Corporate Communications and Investor
Relations. Prior to joining Ironwood in 2014, he worked at Johnson &
Johnson for approximately 20 years in both the U.S. and abroad, most
recently serving as Worldwide VP of Finance and CFO for Ethicon Surgical
Care.
Mr. Graney serves on the board of directors of AC Immune SA, a clinical
stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative
diseases. He holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of Delaware
and an M.B.A. in marketing, finance and international business from the
Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that
invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for
people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to
clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen
ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other
serious diseases.
Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now
located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the company has research
and development sites and commercial offices in the United
States, Europe, Canada and Australia. Vertex is consistently recognized
as one of the industry's top places to work, including being named to Science magazine's
Top Employers in the life sciences ranking for seven years in a row.
For additional information and the latest updates from the company,
please visit www.vrtx.com.
