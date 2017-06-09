Vertex (VRTX) Poaches New CFO From Ironwood (IRWD)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the appointment of Tom Graney to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Graney will begin his role with Vertex on September 13, 2017 and will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ian Smith. Mr. Graney will be responsible for the development and execution of the financial strategy and operations that support Vertex’s business plans, including the Finance, Accounting and Internal Audit functions. Mr. Graney most recently served as CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

“As Vertex continues its evolution to a leading global biotech, it is critical that we continue to build a strong and experienced leadership team,” said Ian Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vertex. “Tom has the ideal blend of financial acumen, leadership skills, and industry experience that will be important as Vertex grows and expands as a global company."

“I am thrilled to take on this important role with Vertex, a company that I have long admired for its unwavering commitment to patients and to discovering, developing and commercializing transformative medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases,” said Mr. Graney.

Tom Graney Biography

At Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Graney was responsible for Finance, Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, Quality, Supply Chain, IT, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Prior to joining Ironwood in 2014, he worked at Johnson & Johnson for approximately 20 years in both the U.S. and abroad, most recently serving as Worldwide VP of Finance and CFO for Ethicon Surgical Care.

Mr. Graney serves on the board of directors of AC Immune SA, a clinical stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases. He holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. in marketing, finance and international business from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other serious diseases.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking for seven years in a row.

For additional information and the latest updates from the company, please visit www.vrtx.com.

