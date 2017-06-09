JDRF And vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Announce Collaboration On Phase II Study Of Novel Treatment For Type 1 Diabetes

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) announced today that JDRF, the
leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, will
provide funding to support a Phase 2 Proof of Concept study to explore
the effect of vTv Therapeutics’ liver-selective glucokinase (GK)
activator TTP399 as an oral drug for the treatment of T1D. The study is
designed to evaluate whether TTP399 is well tolerated when administered
as an add-on to insulin therapy for people with T1D and can
significantly improve daily glucose profiles and HbA1c. JDRF has
committed $3 million to the study, and vTv will contribute an equal
amount.
“At JDRF, we are committed to funding promising research with the
potential to cure, prevent and effectively treat type 1 diabetes,” said
Esther Latres, director of research. “As we work toward a cure, it’s
crucial that we’re also championing progress that will improve health
outcomes and quality of life for people living with T1D. TTP399’s novel
mechanism of action, combined with its oral administration, make it an
ideal candidate for JDRF’s Glucose Control Research Program. We are
excited to collaborate with the vTv Therapeutics team to bring this new
treatment to those living with the disease.”
“We are thrilled to partner with JDRF to explore TTP399 as a new
potential therapy for people with this life-threatening disease,” said
Carmen Valcarce, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief scientific
officer, vTv Therapeutics. “Based on the data we have gathered thus far
in our Phase 2 studies in type 2 diabetes, we are optimistic that
treatment with TTP399 will be well tolerated and potentially offer an
improved and simplified therapy for people with type 1 diabetes.”
TTP399 is an orally available GK activator that is designed to target GK
activation only in the liver for superior glucose control. In the liver,
GK is a key regulator of glucose metabolism, and its activation has been
shown to increase glucose utilization, which in turn lowers blood
glucose. In a six-month Phase 2b clinical trial of TTP399 in patients
with type 2 diabetes, TTP399 demonstrated a statistically significant
reduction in HbA1c levels in all TTP399 dose groups compared with
placebo. TTP399 was also found to be well-tolerated without increased
incidences of hypoglycemia and hyperlipidemia compared to placebo.
About Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s
pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get
energy from food. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and
destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells.
While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe
that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its
onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can
do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to get rid of it.
About vTv Therapeutics Inc.
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small
molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. vTv
has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the
treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes as well as treatment of
inflammatory disorders and the prevention of muscle weakness. Last year,
vTv announced positive topline results from a placebo and
active-comparator-controlled Phase 2b clinical study of TTP399, a
liver-selective glucokinase activator under development for the
treatment of type 2 diabetes.
The Company’s drug candidates were discovered with its high-throughput
drug discovery platform, TTP Translational Technology®, which translates
the functional modulation of human proteins into safe and effective
medicines. For further company information, visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com.
About JDRF
JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D)
research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to
cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this,
JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our
inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people
connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for
efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national
stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with
academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners
to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people
living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States
and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy,
community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more
information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.
