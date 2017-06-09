Alkermes (ALKS) Announces 2nd Annual Competitive Grants Program To Support Those Affected By Mental Health And Substance Use Disorders

— ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS® Program Will Award up to $1 Million for the Development or Expansion of Innovative Programs —

— Applications Now Open for Submission Through Oct. 6, 2017 —

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) today announced that the company is now accepting applications for the 2nd annual ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS® initiative. The competitive program will award up to $1 million in grants to organizations for implementation of innovative, high-impact and replicable programs designed to make a positive difference in the lives of people affected by mental health and substance use disorders. The application period is now open and will run through Oct. 6, 2017.

“ We are facing an addiction and mental health crisis in the U.S., and medicines are only one component of the comprehensive care needed for the millions of people affected,” said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. “ By funding innovative organizations that are working on the front lines to provide critical wraparound support services to help those most impacted, we believe real and sustainable movement toward solutions is possible.”

“ Last year, more than 300 projects were submitted from 245 organizations across the country in just a few short weeks. We never imagined such a response for a grants program in its first year, but the volume of submissions quickly highlighted the need for support is greater now than it has ever been,” stated Nikki Levy, Vice President of Patient Engagement at Alkermes. “ We awarded 15 grants in 2016 to programs demonstrating the potential for high-impact, an ability to be replicated across the ecosystem and/or inventive, and creative approaches to support the broader needs of people in the mental health and addiction communities.”

Alkermes will award up to $1 million in grants for the development or expansion of programs to support mental health and addiction communities in two key areas: improving or enhancing support or resources for people affected by mental health concerns or addiction and/or integrating the perspective of people affected by mental health concerns or addiction into drug development or care delivery. Eligible non-profit organizations may submit applications for grants by clicking here or visiting www.alkermes.com/responsibility/inspiration-grants. Multiple submissions by the same organization are permitted.

Submissions are evaluated based on a set of standard criteria and selected by Alkermes in partnership with an external panel from the community.

“ Initiatives like the ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS program are important to the mental health and addiction communities because they prompt the development of critical services that have a direct impact on people affected by these disorders. As one of the grant recipients in 2016, we had the opportunity to develop a national, accredited certification for National Certified Peer Specialists,” said Patrick Hendry, Vice President of Peer Advocacy, Supports & Services (PASS) at Mental Health America. “ The ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS program has enabled us to increase the number of peer support specialists who can offer a unique, lived experience to build upon and enhance current treatment programs as well as have an impact on those who are working toward achieving and maintaining recovery.”

Only eligible U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations may apply. These include, but are not limited to, patient organizations and professional societies. The applications close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2017. Grants will be awarded in November and funding will be distributed at the end of the calendar year.

For more information on the ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS program, including the application, submission instructions and evaluation criteria, please visit www.alkermes.com/inspirationgrants.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.