Alkermes (ALKS) Announces 2nd Annual Competitive Grants Program To Support Those Affected By Mental Health And Substance Use Disorders

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes
plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) today announced that the company is now accepting
applications for the 2nd annual ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS®
initiative. The competitive program will award up to $1 million in
grants to organizations for implementation of innovative, high-impact
and replicable programs designed to make a positive difference in the
lives of people affected by mental health and substance use disorders.
The application period is now open and will run through Oct. 6, 2017.
“We are facing an addiction and mental health crisis in the U.S., and
medicines are only one component of the comprehensive care needed for
the millions of people affected,” said Richard Pops, Chief Executive
Officer of Alkermes. “By funding innovative organizations that are
working on the front lines to provide critical wraparound support
services to help those most impacted, we believe real and sustainable
movement toward solutions is possible.”
“Last year, more than 300 projects were submitted from 245 organizations
across the country in just a few short weeks. We never imagined such a
response for a grants program in its first year, but the volume of
submissions quickly highlighted the need for support is greater now than
it has ever been,” stated Nikki Levy, Vice President of Patient
Engagement at Alkermes. “We awarded 15 grants in 2016 to programs
demonstrating the potential for high-impact, an ability to be replicated
across the ecosystem and/or inventive, and creative approaches to
support the broader needs of people in the mental health and addiction
communities.”
Alkermes will award up to $1 million in grants for the development or
expansion of programs to support mental health and addiction communities
in two key areas: improving or enhancing support or resources for people
affected by mental health concerns or addiction and/or integrating the
perspective of people affected by mental health concerns or addiction
into drug development or care delivery. Eligible non-profit
organizations may submit applications for grants by clicking here
or visiting www.alkermes.com/responsibility/inspiration-grants.
Multiple submissions by the same organization are permitted.
Submissions are evaluated based on a set of standard criteria and
selected by Alkermes in partnership with an external panel from the
community.
“Initiatives like the ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS program are important
to the mental health and addiction communities because they prompt the
development of critical services that have a direct impact on people
affected by these disorders. As one of the grant recipients in 2016, we
had the opportunity to develop a national, accredited certification for
National Certified Peer Specialists,” said Patrick Hendry, Vice
President of Peer Advocacy, Supports & Services (PASS) at Mental Health
America. “The ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS program has enabled us to
increase the number of peer support specialists who can offer a unique,
lived experience to build upon and enhance current treatment programs as
well as have an impact on those who are working toward achieving and
maintaining recovery.”
Only eligible U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations may apply. These
include, but are not limited to, patient organizations and professional
societies. The applications close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2017. Grants
will be awarded in November and funding will be distributed at the end
of the calendar year.
For more information on the ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS program,
including the application, submission instructions and evaluation
criteria, please visit www.alkermes.com/inspirationgrants.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the
treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a
diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical
pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include
schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in
Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in
Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For
more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements
set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements"
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, as amended. The company cautions that forward-looking statements
are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such
statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its
knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements
are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to
a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results
may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These
risks and uncertainties include, among others, those risks and
uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the
company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017
and June 30, 2017 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on
the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any
intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release.
ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS® is a registered trademark of
Alkermes, Inc.