Global Contract Research Organization PSI CRO Opens South Korea Office

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSI CRO has announced opening offices in South Korea at Glass Tower, 534 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06181.

“We are excited about the PSI office opening," says Eun-Kyoung Oh, PSI’s Clinical Operations Manager in Seoul. "It gives us a solid base for future growth and expansion in South Korea. Our growth is driven by many clinical trial requests from global sponsors in the areas of PSI’s core therapeutic expertise: infectious diseases, oncology, inflammatory bowel diseases, gastroenterology, multiple sclerosis and project in rare indications, both adult and pediatric. We are excited to respond to these requests with a robust, experienced and driven team of PSI-South Korea who value on-time delivery, commitment and service.”

PSI’s expansion into Asia Pacific started earlier in the year, when PSI opened offices in Sydney, Australia and will continue with PSI’s moving into new offices in Taipei in Taiwan. All along, PSI has been focused on strengthening its global capabilities of delivering clinical trial programs in a variety of therapeutic areas on time and on budget.

“Delivery and Service are at the core of PSI’s growth strategy," says Olga Alfonsova, Global Head of Corporate Development. "We have always grown through exceptional repeat and referral business, and continue to do so in 2017. The additional of several offices in Asia Pacific this year marks an important milestone for PSI. We are ready as never before to support global clinical trials, collecting data of high quality, while reaching planned timelines on schedule all over the world.”

About PSI CRO:

PSI is a privately-owned, full-service contract research organization (CRO) of 1,600 staff, operating globally. PSI’s reputation on the market place is that of a no-nonsense CRO, capable of saving pharmaceutical sponsors millions of development dollars by consistently meeting clinical trial timelines. PSI’s global reach supports the operations of clinical trials across multiple countries and continents. PSI is known to be highly selective about the work that they pursue. PSI has exceptionally high repeat and referral business rates, while maintaining minimal staff turnover indicative of its commitment to be the best CRO in the world as measured by its customers and its employees. In bi-annual CenterWatch Investigator Surveys of 2015 and 2017 PSI was repeatedly voted Number One Global CRO.

Global headquarters are located in Zug (Zürich), Switzerland at 113a Baarerstrasse 6300.

www.psi-cro.com