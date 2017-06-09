Global Contract Research Organization PSI CRO Opens South Korea Office

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSI CRO has announced opening offices in South Korea at Glass
Tower, 534 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06181.
“We are excited about the PSI office opening," says Eun-Kyoung Oh, PSI’s
Clinical Operations Manager in Seoul. "It gives us a solid base for
future growth and expansion in South Korea. Our growth is driven by many
clinical trial requests from global sponsors in the areas of PSI’s core
therapeutic expertise: infectious
diseases, oncology, inflammatory
bowel diseases, gastroenterology, multiple
sclerosis and project in rare
indications, both adult and pediatric. We are excited to respond to
these requests with a robust, experienced and driven team of PSI-South
Korea who value on-time delivery, commitment and service.”
PSI’s expansion into Asia Pacific started earlier in the year, when PSI
opened offices in Sydney, Australia and will continue with PSI’s moving
into new offices in Taipei in Taiwan. All along, PSI has been focused on
strengthening its global capabilities of delivering clinical trial
programs in a variety of therapeutic areas on time and on budget.
“Delivery and Service are at the core of PSI’s growth strategy," says
Olga Alfonsova, Global Head of Corporate Development. "We have always
grown through exceptional repeat and referral business, and continue to
do so in 2017. The additional of several offices in Asia Pacific this
year marks an important milestone for PSI. We are ready as never before
to support global clinical trials, collecting data of high quality,
while reaching planned timelines on schedule all over the world.”
About PSI CRO:
PSI is a privately-owned, full-service contract
research organization (CRO) of 1,600 staff, operating globally. PSI’s
reputation on the market place is that of a no-nonsense CRO, capable of
saving pharmaceutical sponsors millions of development dollars by
consistently meeting clinical trial timelines. PSI’s global
reach supports the operations of clinical trials across multiple
countries and continents. PSI is known to be highly selective about the
work that they pursue. PSI has exceptionally high repeat and referral
business rates, while maintaining minimal staff turnover indicative of
its commitment to be the best CRO in the world as measured by its
customers and its employees. In bi-annual CenterWatch Investigator
Surveys of 2015 and 2017 PSI was repeatedly voted Number One Global CRO.
Global headquarters are located in Zug (Zürich), Switzerland at 113a
Baarerstrasse 6300.
www.psi-cro.com