SCIEX PA 800 Plus Continues To Deliver Quality Results For Ultimate Confidence In Biologics Characterization Data

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX,
a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced today
that the SCIEX
PA 800 Plus Pharmaceutical Analysis System is now used by virtually
all manufacturers of commercial therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.
The SCIEX PA 800 Plus runs various methods for Purity (SDS-Gel),
Identity (CZE) and charge heterogeneity analysis (CIEF & CZE), including
universal methods that provide the highest resolution available.
Additionally, the SCIEX PA 800 Plus employs recently introduced SCIEX
Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis Technology
to allow biopharma researchers to identify and quantitate N-glycans up
to five-times faster than HILIC, while obtaining automated and immediate
glycan identification using a GU-based reference database.
In the face of ever-increasing regulatory requirements, the PA 800 Plus
continues to deliver quality results for data confidence and SCIEX
offers exclusive access to its experts for guidance and support. This
enables customers to meet demanding timeframes without compromising data
quality and integrity.
Only SCIEX CE technology uses circulating liquid temperature control of
its capillary, allowing precise quantitation and identification from
instrument to instrument and laboratory to laboratory, as illustrated in
peer-reviewed publications across four different cross-company
collaborative studies, and exhibited across the large installation base
of the product. Further, the precise control of capillary temperature
allows for the automated identification of branched glycans whose
migration properties are known to be sensitive to changes in temperature.
“As a world-class manufacturer, SCIEX provides CE instruments that
reduced risk for biopharma scientists and managers by offering better
data, superior technology, and proven chemistries which are platformed
within a large number of biopharmaceutical companies,” said Jeff
Chapman, Sr. Director, SCIEX. “These factors are key to the success
of labs which are producing therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, and
underlie the trust our customers have in SCIEX PA 800 Plus.”
About SCIEX
SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and
laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges
they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and
support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass
spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the
scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research,
drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing,
forensics and clinical research.
With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to
and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop
reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine
what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more
information, please visit sciex.com.
