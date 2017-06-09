SCIEX PA 800 Plus Continues To Deliver Quality Results For Ultimate Confidence In Biologics Characterization Data

SCIEX CE Trusted By Biopharma Laboratories and Manufacturers of Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies worldwide

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced today that the SCIEX PA 800 Plus Pharmaceutical Analysis System is now used by virtually all manufacturers of commercial therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

The SCIEX PA 800 Plus runs various methods for Purity (SDS-Gel), Identity (CZE) and charge heterogeneity analysis (CIEF & CZE), including universal methods that provide the highest resolution available. Additionally, the SCIEX PA 800 Plus employs recently introduced SCIEX Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis Technology to allow biopharma researchers to identify and quantitate N-glycans up to five-times faster than HILIC, while obtaining automated and immediate glycan identification using a GU-based reference database.

In the face of ever-increasing regulatory requirements, the PA 800 Plus continues to deliver quality results for data confidence and SCIEX offers exclusive access to its experts for guidance and support. This enables customers to meet demanding timeframes without compromising data quality and integrity.

Only SCIEX CE technology uses circulating liquid temperature control of its capillary, allowing precise quantitation and identification from instrument to instrument and laboratory to laboratory, as illustrated in peer-reviewed publications across four different cross-company collaborative studies, and exhibited across the large installation base of the product. Further, the precise control of capillary temperature allows for the automated identification of branched glycans whose migration properties are known to be sensitive to changes in temperature.

“As a world-class manufacturer, SCIEX provides CE instruments that reduced risk for biopharma scientists and managers by offering better data, superior technology, and proven chemistries which are platformed within a large number of biopharmaceutical companies,” said Jeff Chapman, Sr. Director, SCIEX. “These factors are key to the success of labs which are producing therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, and underlie the trust our customers have in SCIEX PA 800 Plus.”

Learn more about SCIEX PA 800 Plus Pharmaceutical Analysis System

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com.

SCIEX social: Twitter: @SCIEXnews, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. RUO-MKT-12-6306-A

AB Sciex is operating as SCIEX.

©2017 AB Sciex. The trademarks mentioned herein are the property of the AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners. AB Sciex™ is being used under license.