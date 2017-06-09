Revance (RVNC) Appoints Mark Foley To Its Board Of Directors

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company
developing botulinum toxin products for use in treating aesthetic and
therapeutic conditions, today announced that Mark Foley has been
appointed to Revance’s Board of Directors, effective September 5, 2017.
Mr. Foley most recently served as Chairman, President and CEO of ZELTIQ*
Aesthetics (ZLTQ). He brings more than 25 years of operational and
investment experience in the healthcare arena, and earlier this year led
the sale of ZELTIQ to Allergan for $2.5 billion.
“Revance is honored to add Mark Foley to our Board of Directors. Mark is
a healthcare industry visionary, having significant leadership and
commercialization expertise,” said Dan Browne, President and Chief
Executive Officer at Revance. “With Mark’s experience as Chairman, CEO
and/or board member for a number of aesthetic and medical device
companies, he brings a broad and balanced perspective across diverse
disciplines -- from product positioning and commercial operations to
strategies that drive company growth and generate significant
shareholder value.”
“I am excited to join Revance’s Board of Directors and look forward to
collaborating with the other members of the Board, as well as Revance’s
leadership, to bring the first distinctly new neuromodulator to market,”
said Mr. Foley. “I believe my experience – particularly with ZELTIQ’s
CoolSculpting* franchise – can help Revance build a successful
aesthetics business and fuel its efforts in the commercialization of a
variety of therapeutic indications. Revance’s neuromodulation platform
is uniquely positioned to address major current unmet needs and
significantly grow the market.”
Mr. Foley is Managing Director of RWI Ventures, a venture capital firm
focused on life sciences, networking, semiconductor and software
investments. Previously, he was Chairman, President and CEO of ZELTIQ
Aesthetics (ZLTQ), serving from 2012 through the company’s acquisition
by Allergan (AGN). During his tenure, he led ZELTIQ’s growth from $68
million in annual revenue in 2012 to over $350 million in 2016. Prior to
ZELTIQ, Mr. Foley held a variety of senior operating roles in large
public companies and venture-backed startups, including U.S. Surgical
Corporation, Guidant Corporation, Devices for Vascular Intervention
(acquired by Eli Lilly), Perclose (acquired by Abbott) and Ventrica
(acquired by Medtronic) where he was the founder and CEO. He is a board
member at Glaukos (GKOS) and also serves as Chairman of ULab and HintMD.
Mr. Foley received a B.A. degree from the University of Notre Dame.
Concurrent with Mr. Foley’s appointment, Ron Eastman will step down from
the Revance Board of Directors. "Since joining our board in 2009, Ron
guided us from our early development stage, through the initial public
offering and now into pre-commercialization activities for our
neuromodulator programs," said Mr. Browne. “He brought extensive and
valuable corporate governance expertise, board oversight and operational
experience. Ron has been a great resource for me personally, and I thank
him for his many years of service to Revance."
About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Revance, a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company, is committed to
the advancement of remarkable science. The company is developing a
portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic
specialties, including dermatology, orthopedics and neurology. Revance’s
science is based upon a proprietary peptide technology, which when
combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet
needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the
company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of
aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and
muscle movement disorders.
The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection
(RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar
lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis, with the potential to be
the first long-acting neuromodulator. The company holds worldwide rights
to RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of its
proprietary peptide technology platform. More information on Revance may
be found at www.revance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including,
but not limited to: statements about our business strategy, our
investigational drug product candidates, expected efficacy of our drug
product candidates, clinical development, goals and market for our
anticipated products, plans and prospects and statements about potential
benefits of our drug product candidates and our technologies.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from our
expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities
and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process,
including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design
or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain
regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; our ability to
obtain funding for our operations; our plans to research, develop, and
commercialize our drug product candidates; our ability to achieve market
acceptance of our drug product candidates; unanticipated costs or delays
in research, development, and commercialization efforts; the
applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the size and
growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our
ability to successfully commercialize our drug product candidates and
the timing of commercialization activities; the rate and degree of
market acceptance of our drug product candidates; our ability to develop
sales and marketing capabilities; the accuracy of our estimates
regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for
financing; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining
intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and
other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause
actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or
implied by statements in this press release may be found in Revance's
periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC"), including factors described in the section entitled "Risk
Factors" of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed August 4, 2017.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.
Revance disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks
of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
*”ZELTIQ” and “CoolSculpting” are registered trademarks of ZELTIQ
Aesthetics, Inc.