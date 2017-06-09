 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Meet the 4 VC-Backed Biotechs That Just Landed Space in Kendall Square



9/6/2017 6:22:18 AM

CAMBRIDGE, MA– Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT focused on life science and technology campuses, announced that it has completed 100% pre-leasing of 100 Binney Street, a ground-up development project consisting of 431,000 rentable square feet of office/laboratory space, in advance of its delivery in the fourth quarter of this year.

In August 2017, Alexandria executed leases aggregating 175,000 RSF, or 41% of the project, including a three-floor lease for 130,000 RSF with Facebook, one of the world’s largest technology-related companies. The tenants at 100 Binney Street have been carefully curated to include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with 208,000 RSF; Facebook with 130,000 RSF; and Foghorn Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, Tango Therapeutics and TCR2 Therapeutics, four high-quality, venture-backed entrepreneurial life science companies, with an aggregate of 90,000 RSF.

