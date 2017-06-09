Notable Labs Raises $10 Million Series A Financing To Advance Personalized Cancer Treatments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notable Labs, a mission-driven company aiming to transform the way
cancer is treated, today announced the closing of a $10 million Series A
financing. Founded in 2014, the company’s total funding raised to-date
now exceeds $17 million.
The round was led by Builders VC, with participation from existing
investors. Jim Kim, founding member and general partner of Builders VC,
joined Notable’s board of directors. Notable will use the funding to
build its technology platform and team, as well as support a growing
number of clinical feasibility studies in blood cancers.
Matthew De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Notable, co-founded the
company after his father received a terminal cancer diagnosis that led
to frustration with a lack of effective therapies for him. “Notable’s
purpose is to change the way cancer is treated. Our whole team lives and
breathes this mission of developing cancer solutions that are
personalized, and that can make an immediate positive impact on
patients’ lives. After feeling powerless with standard treatments during
my dad’s battle with brain cancer, I’m encouraged by our clinical
partners who are willing to think outside the box for their patients.
We’re working closely with forward-thinking oncologists and researchers
at top US and Canadian cancer centers to make personalized combination
treatment a reality,” said De Silva.
Over the past three years, the company has been validating its
technology and adding expertise to its team. In recent months Scott
Patterson, formerly VP, Engineering at DNA testing service Counsyl,
joined Notable to lead the engineering team. Additionally Marianne
Santaguida, PhD, one of the first fifteen employees at Stemcentrx, now
heads scientific partnerships at Notable. Omid Karkouti, formerly VP and
Head of Sales at Science Exchange, was also recently recruited as VP of
Business Development.
Jim Kim commented, “I care deeply about bringing new thinking to cancer
treatment and Notable Labs has developed a unique platform comprised of
the latest technologies across biology, IT, and chemistry to address the
great need for more efficacious and cost-effective cancer care that is
customized for each patient.”
About Notable Labs
Notable Labs’ mission is to change the way cancer is treated, which
starts with putting patients first. The company is developing a
personalized treatment service for people with cancer that prioritizes
combinations of FDA-approved treatments that can be immediately
prescribed by a doctor. Focusing on individual patients and existing
treatments, the company is discovering novel uses of drugs and defining
mechanisms underlying development of cancer progression and drug
resistance. Using modern data science and robotics, Notable Labs is
building a scalable, iterative model with the ultimate aim of turning
treatment selection into a data problem. The company was founded in 2014
by Matt De Silva and Pete Quinzio and is based in San Francisco,
California. To date the company has raised $17 million from Builder’s
VC, Eleven Two Capital, First Round Capital, Founder’s Fund, Fuel
Capital, Lightspeed, Upside Partnership, and Y Combinator. For more
information, please visit http://www.notablelabs.com.