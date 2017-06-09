|
Antidepressants Found In The Great Lakes And Fish, University at Buffalo Reveals
9/6/2017 6:20:09 AM
Fish rarely get prescriptions for antidepressants. In fact, they tend not to make doctor's appointments. Yet, a study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology found high concentrations of antidepressant ingredients and their byproducts in the brains of fish from the Niagara River, which connects Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. How is this happening? Apparently, the fish are literally swimming in drugs such as Zoloft, Prozac, Celexa and Sarafem and their metabolites.
