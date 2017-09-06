Tiny Bicycle Therapeutics Wrangles a $424 Million R&D Pact With Biogen (BIIB) Spinoff Bioverativ (BIVV)

WALTHAM, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioverativ
Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV), a global biotechnology company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, and Bicycle Therapeutics
Ltd., a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics
based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) product
platform, today announced a research collaboration focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
hemophilia and sickle cell disease.
The collaboration will seek to identify and develop Bicycles to
treat rare blood disorders. Bicycles are a new therapeutic
modality that combine attributes of antibodies, small molecules and
peptides within one molecule, enabling high selectivity and affinity
while simultaneously being able to penetrate and bind to the target(s)
of interest within the body.
Bicycle Therapeutics will be responsible for leading initial discovery
activities through lead optimization to candidate selection for two
programs. Bioverativ will lead preclinical and clinical development, as
well as subsequent marketing and commercialization. Bioverativ will
reimburse Bicycle for internal and external program-related costs.
Upon execution of the agreement, Bicycle will receive a $10 million
upfront payment and near-term research and development funding of $4.2
million. Bicycle is eligible to receive up to $410 million related to
development, regulatory and commercialization milestones for products
planned under the two programs, as well as tiered single to low
double-digit royalties related to product sales. Additional terms of the
transaction are not being disclosed.
“We are constantly exploring new ways to do innovative science to find
new molecules that can advance the care of people living with rare blood
disorders,” said Tim Harris, Ph.D., D.Sc., Executive Vice President of
Research and Development at Bioverativ. “This collaboration offers a
unique opportunity to identify an entirely new therapeutic modality that
may lead to meaningful new treatments and outcomes for people living
with hemophilia and sickle cell disease. We are delighted to be working
with Bicycle to pursue our shared goal of creating progress for patients
with great unmet treatment needs.”
“We believe our Bicycle platform has extremely broad therapeutic
potential and we are excited to work with Bioverativ, a standout leader
in the hematology field, to explore Bicycles in this important
area of clinical need,” said Kevin Lee, Chief Executive Officer of
Bicycle Therapeutics. “Combining Bioverativ’s deep expertise in
hematology with our powerful platform offers great promise for the
development of novel, targeted therapies for patients. This alliance
provides the latest validation of our Bicycle platform and
furthers our strategy to evaluate its potential in a wide range of new
disease areas.”
About Bioverativ
Bioverativ is a global biotechnology
company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia
and other rare blood disorders through world-class research, development
and commercialization of innovative therapies. Launched in 2017
following separation from Biogen Inc., Bioverativ builds upon a strong
heritage of scientific innovation and is committed to actively working
with the blood disorders community. The company’s mission is to create
progress for patients where they need it most and its hemophilia
therapies when launched represented the first major advancements in
hemophilia treatment in more than two decades. For more information,
visit bioverativ.com
or follow @bioverativ
on Twitter.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is
developing a new class of medicines to treat oncology and other
important diseases based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform. Bicycles exhibit the affinity and exquisite
target specificity usually associated with antibodies. Their small size
enables rapid and deep tissue penetration, allowing tissues and tumors
to be targeted from within. Their peptidic nature provides a “tuneable”
pharmacokinetic half-life and a renal route of clearance, thus avoiding
the liver and gastrointestinal tract toxicity often seen with other drug
modalities. Bicycle Therapeutics is rapidly advancing towards the clinic
with its lead programs using Bicycle Drug Conjugates®
to selectively deliver toxins to tumors. Bicycle Therapeutics enters
into collaborations in order to advance its programs and realize the
full potential of the technology. Bicycle Therapeutics’ unique
intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC
Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific
founders of the company, Sir Gregory Winter and Professor Christian
Heinis. Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., with a
U.S. subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com.
Bioverativ Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the potential benefits and developments that may be
achieved through the collaboration with Bicycle. These statements may be
identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,”
“potential,” “will” and similar expressions, and are based on
Bioverativ’s current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially
include, among others: uncertainty regarding the ability to achieve the
expected benefits from the collaboration, including as a result of risks
and uncertainties associated with drug development and
commercialization; reliance on third parties over which Bioverativ may
not always have full control; risks associated with collaborations; and
other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors
section of Bioverativ’s most recent annual or quarterly report filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this press release and
Bioverativ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.