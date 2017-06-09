 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Potential Noninvasive Test For Alzheimer's Disease, University of Manchester Study Reveals



9/6/2017 6:09:29 AM

In the largest and most conclusive study of its kind, researchers have analysed blood samples to create a novel and non-invasive way of helping to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and distinguishing between different types of neurodegenerative disorders.

Following this breakthrough discovery, Alzheimer's sufferers may now have an additional test to improve the accuracy of diagnosis in order to better tailor appropriate treatment. The research also offers a valuable opportunity to monitor the disease.

