 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

How Gilead (GILD) and Kite Pharma (KITE)'s Flirtation Became the Real Thing



9/6/2017 5:52:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
What started as a casual dalliance between executives at Gilead and Kite in 2015 marked by some occasional flirtation over head-turning technology turned serious early this year, probably at JP Morgan, as two top dealmakers — Gilead’s Andrew Dickinson and Kite’s Helen Kim — decided to see if they should get serious about a union of the two biotechs.

By mid-June the two CEOs, John Milligan and Arie Belldegrun, got into the act. And over the next 11 weeks the overture turned passionate enough for Milligan and Gilead to up their initial offer by about $5 billion.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 