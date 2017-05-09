 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Fosun Pharma (2196) Acquires 65% Stake In SinoMedCare For $40 Million



9/5/2017 1:57:28 PM

Fosun Pharma continued to implement its acquisitive strategy by paying $40 million to acquire a 65% stake in Shanghai SinoMedCare Biotech, a company that specializes in medical marketing in tier 3 cities. Fosun has the right to buy the remaining 35% of SinoMedCare in two tranches over the next six years. SinoMedCare, which has been supported by Vivo Ventures, focuses on providing sales and marketing in non-major China cities for multinational pharmas/device companies. It aims to modernize operations with its proprietary cloud-based decision support system.

