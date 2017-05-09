|
INTEGRA Biosciences Release: Multichannel Pipetting To Make You Smile
INTEGRA is making multichannel pipetting quicker and easier than ever before. The company’s extensive range of manual and electronic handheld pipettes – combined with the revolutionary GripTips system – is helping take the ‘pain’ out of multichannel pipetting, boosting productivity and ensuring happy, healthy staff.
The difficulties associated with using handheld multichannel pipettes are familiar to every lab scientist; tips need ‘hammering’ on to ensure they are picked up, but this still doesn’t always ensure correct tip alignment or a good seal, potentially affecting assay results. Add to this the extra force required to eject eight, 12 or even 16 tips at a time and the pain of using multichannel pipettes becomes all too real.
INTEGRA’s handheld multichannel pipettes and GripTip system have been developed to eliminate these issues, allowing tips to effortlessly snap onto the pipette and ensuring they are always firmly attached, perfectly aligned and easily ejected. In a recently published article, INTEGRA’s Lukas Keller explores this topic further, and highlights some of the innovative solutions available to help increase productivity and reproducibility in virtually any lab.
About INTEGRA Biosciences
INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life science markets and medical industry. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than ninety distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
