Karolinska Development AB Umecrine Cognition Appoints Dr. Thomas P. Blackburn To Its Board Of Directors

STOCKHOLM - September 5, 2017. Umecrine Cognition AB, a Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) portfolio company in clinical development with a novel GABAA receptor modulator for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) in patients with liver disease, today announces that Dr. Thomas P. Blackburn has been appointed as a new member of its Board of Directors and Senior Development Adviser.

Details from the Umecrine Cognition press release follow:

Dr. Thomas P. Blackburn brings more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, where he has held C-level and senior management positions at major Pharmaceuticals (ICI, Beecham/SmithKline Beecham) and US biotech companies (Synaptic Pharmaceutical Corporation and Helicon Therapeutics). His extensive knowledge of pre-clinical and clinical drug development in neuroscience led to the clinical development of antidepressant/anxiolytics (Seroxat®/Paxil®), anticonvulsants, antimigraine, sleep and cognitive disorders (MCI, Alzheimer's Disease, ADHD), along with commercial strategies for positioning pharmaceutical products with U.S., European and Japanese regulatory authorities.

Magnus Doverskog, CEO of Umecrine Cognition, said: "We are pleased to have Dr. Blackburn join the company. He is an internationally recognized neuroscientist, who has led companies, departments and project teams that have identified and developed novel therapeutics. Dr. Blackburn's expertise is in discovering innovative therapeutics and developing clinical candidates to "proof-of-concept" and commercialization."

Dr. Blackburn commented: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to bring my neuroscience and drug development expertise to Umecrine Cognition. The Company's innovative therapeutic approach of restoring GABA-ergic neurotransmission through inhibition of neurosteroid dysfunction holds great promise for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy in liver disease and opens up several potential therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of other CNS disorders representing exciting and emerging areas of unmet clinical need and commercial opportunity."

Dr. Blackburn has authored more than 100 scientific papers, review articles, book chapters, and is currently Reviews Editor for the British Journal of Pharmacology. He is an inventor/co-inventor on 22 patents and holds a Ph.D., D.Sc., from the University of Manchester, he is an Honorary Fellow and President Emeritus of The British Pharmacological Society, a member of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB). He also serves as a board member of Motac Neurosciences Ltd., a company that specializes in pre-clinical models of Parkinson's disease and neurodegeneration.

TO THE EDITORS

About Umecrine Cognition AB

Umecrine Cognition, a Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) portfolio company, is developing a potential therapy that represents a new target class relevant for several major CNS-related disorders. The primary focus is to develop a treatment for life-threatening overt hepatic encephalopathy and long-term treatment in covert hepatic encephalopathy in patients with liver disease, a growing area with high unmet medical need. The current lack of therapeutics that directly addresses the neurocognitive signs and symptoms of Hepatic Encephalopathy makes a novel treatment likely to become a major contribution for the treatment of this disorder. For more information, please visit www.umecrinecognition.com.

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying medical innovation and investing in the creation and growth of companies developing these assets into differentiated products that will make a difference to patients' lives and provide an attractive return on investment to its shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region, including the Karolinska Institutet. The Company aims to build companies around innovative products and technologies, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international life science investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development's portfolio comprises 9 companies focusing on the development of innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by a team of investment professionals with strong investment backgrounds, experienced company builders and entrepreneurs, with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com