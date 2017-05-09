Dynavax (DVAX) To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/05/17 -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced today that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences in September.

NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Investor Conference

Friday, September 8, 2017 in New York at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in New York at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The live or replayed version of the webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the company's corporate website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events.cfm.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax is developing product candidates that stimulate the immune response for use in multiple cancer indications and as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B. Dynavax's lead product candidates are SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently in Phase 2 studies, and HEPLISAV-B™ [Hepatitis B Vaccine, Recombinant (Adjuvanted)], a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a Prescription Drug User Fee Action date of November 9, 2017 . For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.