Center for Pain & Stress Research Release: New Research Provides Breakthrough For Diabetes And Diabetic Neuropathy

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research published suggests that reducing physical stress can significantly improve diabetes and diabetic neuropathy. The study, published in Medical Acupuncture, used sophisticated Electrocardiogram (ECG) to measure internal stress levels pre and post Microcurrent Point Stimulation (MPS) applied to a simple acupuncture protocol called Battlefield Acupuncture.

In this study, MPS was reported to produce significant positive stress changes throughout the patient sample, reducing stress 27%, which improved the key scientific diabetes and diabetic neuropathy marker Photoplethysmography very low frequency index or PTGVLFi an astounding 36% after a single application. PTGVLFi is an Autonomic Nervous System regulation marker of endothelial function and an indicator of beta cell activity (Endothelial dysfunction can contribute to several disease processes such as hypertension, hypercholesterolaemia, diabetes, septic shock, and can lead towards coronary artery disease). Beta cells are insulin producing cells located in the pancreas, and this is a marker for glucose intolerance (diabetes) and microcirculation complications (diabetic neuropathy). Previous research studies show patients with high PTGVLFi numbers are at risk for diabetes.

Research suggests that 1 out of 3 adults has pre-diabetes. Of this group, 9 out of 10 don't know they have it

29.1 million people in the United States have diabetes, but 8.1 million may be undiagnosed and unaware of their condition, with 1.4 million new cases of diabetes diagnosed yearly in USA

have diabetes, but 8.1 million may be undiagnosed and unaware of their condition, with 1.4 million new cases of diabetes diagnosed yearly in USA More than one in every 10 adults who are 20 years or older has diabetes. For seniors (65 years and older), that figure rises to more than one in four

Cases of diagnosed diabetes cost the United States an estimated $245 billion in 2012. This cost is expected to rise with the increasing diagnoses

The implication that clinicians or patients may apply this non-invasive therapy to control diabetes is medially significant. MPS therapy is applied using Dolphin Neurostim devices that are FDA cleared for the treatment of chronic pain & stress. MPS is non-invasive, and produces immediate and measurable physical stress reduction and increased blood flow to the feet after application.

To find out more on MPS for diabetes or diabetic neuropathy please contact Center for Pain & Stress Research: info@C4PSR.com or 1-800-567-PAIN. Visit www.dolphinmps.com for device information.

Media Contact: Ron Barranger, (416) 253-6060, ron@mpstherapy.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-provides-breakthrough-for-diabetes-and-diabetic-neuropathy-300513360.html

SOURCE Center for Pain & Stress Research