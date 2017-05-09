|
genae Launches Staicy
ANTWERP, Belgium, September 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
genae, a global service provider for the medical industries, today announced the launch of staicy, a data-driven health and research management platform.
staicy embodies two decades of genae's experience in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and clinical research. Built on the expertise of more than 400 clinical trials in almost 100 countries and involving more than 100,000 subjects, genae's proprietary e-Solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies, CRO's, ARO's and researchers.
"staicy connects the dots of clinical trials by managing, analyzing, correlating and integrating a variety of data. It enables integration of otherwise isolated data silos and eClinical systems, such as CTMS platforms, ePRO and hospital files," said Bart Segers, CEO of genae. "Going forward, staicy's AI will facilitate decision making based on predictive and prescriptive analytics."
staicy's geo-storage feature allows users to select the geographical location to store their data, thus protecting and regulating the data in compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The intuitive design and role-oriented dashboards give the ability to view what is crucial, thus creating efficiencies for sponsors and sites.
For more information or to request a demo, please visit: http://www.staicy.com
About the genae group
genae is involved in the development and commercialization of medical devices that change medical practice. genae is a full service CRO and service provider for the medical industries and aims at improving health and quality of life by innovating and accelerating high quality research. With HQ in Antwerp, Belgium, genae operates from 11 offices in 9 countries and serves a client base ranging from publicly traded, strategic players to very early start-ups.
To learn more about genae, please visit http://www.genae.com.
