Spirax Sarco Introduces Piston Valves (Pv4 And Pv6) For Isolation Purposes
9/5/2017 11:31:11 AM
Blythewood, SC – September 1, 2017 – Spirax Sarco, the leader in products and services for steam system management, announces the release of the PV4 and PV6 piston valves for isolation purposes. They are available in NPT and SW versions, in sizes from ½” to 2”, in either forged carbon steel or forged stainless steel.
These valves are designed to Class 800 and provide tight shutoff, suitable for steam, condensate and other liquid systems.
The highly reliable and robust PV4 and PV6 will give customers the peace of mind they need knowing that it has been rigorously tested and developed for use in the Oil, Gas and Chemicals industry where they are considered an industry standard for the isolation of steam, condensate and process media.
About Spirax Sarco, Inc.
For engineers around the world Spirax Sarco is synonymous with excellence in steam system management. We offer the industry’s most extensive range of products and services, coupled with expertise based on over a century of practical application across a variety of industries. In short we create the solutions that set the benchmark for steam- using organizations worldwide.
Our aim is to help customers build sustainable and profitable business, using their country and industry insight to tailor solutions precisely to their needs. Find further information at www.spiraxsarco.com/global/us
Dawn Dukes
Marketing Communications Manager
Spirax Sarco Inc.
Voice: (803) 714-2072
Tele: 800.883.4411
Email: us.inquiry@us.spiraxsarco.com
www.spiraxsarco.com/global/us
E-mail:dawn.dukes@us.spiraxsarco.com
