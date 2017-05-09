|
Science Group Plc Acquires Technology Sciences Group
Science Group today announces that it has acquired both the North American and European businesses of Technology Sciences Group (TSG) from Dentons Innovation Group, part of Dentons, the world’s largest law firm. TSG is a leading provider of scientific advisory and regulatory services to a large and diverse client base.
"The TSG businesses are highly complementary to Science Group and further extend our business in key sectors and geographies," says Martyn Ratcliffe, Chairman & CEO, Science Group plc. "The combined operations expand our presence in the global science and technology advisory market, providing increased geographic reach, sector diversity, service offerings and client base. This broad-and-deep expertise makes Science Group the partner-of-choice for customers needing international-scale science and regulatory advisory services."
TSG offers high-quality regulatory and scientific services to assist with regional, national and international compliance. With offices throughout North America and Europe, TSG operates in 36 countries worldwide. Clients include chemical, pesticide, consumer product, food, personal care and animal health companies, as well as industry groups, trade associations and law firms. With an international staff of over 120 scientists and regulatory consultants, TSG provides clients with a full range of scientific and regulatory expertise on a global basis.
"As an organisation we have an important blend of regulatory specialists and scientists and this is important to our clients," says Erin Tesch, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of TSG-America.
Louis Wyness, Managing Director, TSG-Europe adds, "Becoming part of Science Group significantly strengthens TSG as an organisation and provides far greater access to leading scientific and technical resource for our clients."
TSG will retain its brand within the Science Group of companies which include Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting and Leatherhead Food Research.
About Science Group plc
Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) provides independent advisory and advanced product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. Our specialist companies, Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting and Leatherhead Food Research, collaborate closely with their clients in key vertical markets to deliver clear returns on technology and R&D investments. With more than 350 staff worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with additional offices in London, Boston, Houston and San Mateo.
