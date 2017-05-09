Prima Biomed (PRR.AX) Secures Japanese Patent Grant For Lead Product IMP321 In Infectious Disease

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX:PRR) (NASDAQ:PBMD) (“Prima”, the “Company”) announces the grant of patent number 6169734 entitled “Use of Recombinant LAG-3 or the Derivatives thereof for Eliciting Monocyte Immune Response” by the Japanese Patent Office.



This Japanese patent was filed as a divisional application and follows the grant of the Japanese parent patent which was issued in April 2016, as previously reported to the ASX.

The claims of this new patent are geared toward the use of Prima’s lead candidate IMP321 in the treatment of infectious diseases. IMP321 will be used alone or in combination with an anti-infectious chemotherapeutic agent or anti-infectious immunotherapeutic agent to induce an increase in monocyte numbers - a type of white blood cell - in order to protect against infectious disease. Most notably, the new patent points to the broader potential of IMP321 as an immunostimulant and provides patent protection in Japan for an additional range of possible clinical indications, beyond cancer.

The patent expiry date is 3 October 2028.

